World Test Championship final Preview Podcast: Who starts favourites, likely team combinations, key match-ups, and more

The World Test Championship final is almost here. India take on New Zealand in the much-awaited clash that starts on 18 June at Southampton.

On Tuesday, India announced their 15-man squad for the final, led by Virat Kohli. There are no expected changes made in the squad with fit-again Ravindra Jadeja returning and Umesh Yadav being picked over Brisbane Test hero Shardul Thakur.

Fron NZ's point of view, injured Kane Williamson will be back for the big final as Black Caps too announced their 15-man squad.

Williamson and Co are coming into the contest with some games under their belt after having played in two-match Test series against England. On the other hand, India are short on game practice, as they have not even played in one practice game.

So do NZ start as favourites?

Firstpost's Ujwal Singh, Jigar Mehta and our cricket contributor Michael Wagener sat to discuss the same among other things in another edition of our cricket podcast.

Listen to the WTC final preview here: