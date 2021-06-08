World Test Championship Final: Parthiv Patel backs Cheteshwar Pujara to be 'highest run-scorer' for India

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has backed Cheteshwar Pujara to be the highest run-scorer during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand.

“I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No 3 – if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run-scorer in this Test match,” Patel said while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

Virat Kohli's men are gearing up to face Kane Williamson's New Zealand at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. India and New Zealand finished in the top two spots respectively on the WTC points table and will fight hard to win the inaugural championship of cricket's oldest format.

Predicting the outcome for the final, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said New Zealand have a slight advantage over their opponents.

"WTC Final, it’s the biggest Test match ever. I think New Zealand will have a 55-45 advantage. I also think Kane Williamson will be the highest scorer. And, in terms of highest wicket-taker – it will be between Trent Boult and Mohammad Shami.”

Scott Styris also picked New Zealand as the favourites. "I think New Zealand will win and they will win by six wickets. I think Devon Conway is going to be the highest run-scorer and Trent Boult will get the most wickets.”

For Parthiv, India pacer Mohammed Shami is the key and he backed India to win the final.

“I will put cricketing logic aside and I will back India to win this Test match. I think Mohammad Shami holds the key to the Indian bowling attack. Yes, Bumrah and Ishan Sharma have been bowling and preparing well, but I think Mohammed Shami is key. The way he has been bowling in England and he has done really well in all conditions.”