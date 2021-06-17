World Test Championship Final: 'Man-for-man New Zealand can match India', says Danny Morrison

Former Black Caps cricketer and commentator Danny Morrison has picked India as favourites for the World Test Championship final but said New Zealand can cause big impact in Southampton like they did during the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Speaking to News18's CricketNext, Morrison said, "India starts as favourite because of what they achieved in Australia. Yes, they haven’t played well-enough in England in recent years but in terms of sheer confidence, they are slightly ahead of New Zealand as they have wonderful depth and balance in their side. I am not backing off because of a little bit of more dynamism in the Indian team but the extra X factor is with India."

"You remember the World Cup 2019 semi final in Manchester? The much vaunted Indian batting line up gone boom boom in seconds! If the bowlers can found mojo, anything can happen in just few overs. Man for man they are a match for the Indian side. All you need is lady luck a bit in English conditions which change dramatically. It is one of those things as there are so many variables in Test cricket," Morrison added.

Virat Kohli has never lifted a world trophy as captain and Morrison sees WTC Final as a great opportunity for him to break the duck. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will also look to lift his first ICC trophy after suffering heartbreak in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against England at Lord's.

"Like Sachin Tendulkar , Virat is right up there as he is so hungry and passionate. Being the captain in all three formats for country and then the duty of the IPL all the time is not easy. We can sermonize but it’s not a judgment call for me. He is so intense but this WTC final is a two horse race and Kohli has got a great opportunity for him to lift a global trophy," Morrison said.