World Test Championship final: It should be a best-of-three series, says Sachin Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar believes World Test Championship final should be a best-of-three match series, urging ICC to work on WTC format.

Speaking to News18.com, Tendulkar reasoned that in order to qualify for the Championship final, the teams play series of four or three matches and hence that format should be maintained in the final as well.

He said, "When you play in the 50-over World cup or the T20 championships, you play each side only once, depending on which pool you are in. Then there is continuity and you play only one final. In that case, it’s fair to have one final match.

"Here, in the World Test Championship, you (India) play four matches against Australia and four against England in India and suddenly you make it to the final and it is only one match. It should have been a WTC series – the final series. Ideally should be the best of the three matches. It can be decided how you play those matches – one home, one away or so."

Indian batting legend also stressed on the need of making Test cricket "a bowler-dominated" format so that there is more engagement.

He said, "The heart of test cricket is the pitch you play on. If the pitch is not good, if it isn’t result-oriented, it won’t work because fans expect action. And this is the format that could be bowler-dominated where there is action from the bowlers’ end where he is beating the bat or putting pressure on the batsmen. The batting technique should be tested. If the ICC focuses on this there will be more engagement."