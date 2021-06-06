World Test Championship final: Clinching title a 'big deal', both sides will be up for challenge, says Ajit Agarkar

Seamers will play a key role in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, reckons former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, who also believes that a fourth seaming option is a possibility in case a green seaming wicket is what the two sides are confronted with.

"We still don't know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England – with the Dukes ball in particular – there will always be help for the seam bowlers. You can't imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June. The seamers will play a part and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that's been their strength over the last few years," Agarkar said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Whether it is a Bumrah, Shami – the No 1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India – and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over his career as he has played. So, those three certainly will start and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know,” he added.

“India's formidable bowling has been their strength over the last few years." - @imAagarkar Which bowler could lead 🇮🇳 to a historic win in the #ICCWTCFinal? Catch @parthiv9 & Ajit Agarkar's analysis before #TheUltimateTest on:#GamePlan | Tomorrow, 9 AM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/1A1lpw04EL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 4, 2021

Skipper Virat Kohli has been keen to get his hands on an ICC trophy. However, that has eluded him thus far, and former India wicketkeeper-batsman said lifting the WTC trophy would surely be a "big feather in his cap".

Speaking on the same show, Parthiv said, “this is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there’s a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli – who has been eluded from the ICC trophy, he has led India in a couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning Test championship would be a big feather in his cap.”

Branding the WTC title win as a "big deal," Agarkar agrees with his former India teammate.

"It is a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to any sort of landmark and that's what makes it special. So, to be involved and particularly in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was way ahead at one point, they still had to get the job done. Both teams will be up for it and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it."