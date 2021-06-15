World Test Championship: Did you know?

It's time for the BIG one - the final of the World Test Championship. The two-year journey that started in August 2019, will culminate into either India or New Zealand or both taking home the Test Championship Mace.

India started off their journey with a thumping win over West Indies in the Caribbean Islands. And ended in style with an authoritative series win over England at home. There was a little blip in between with a whitewash against New Zealand away from home. But then they went on to script an epic series win over Australia Down Under. In between, they won the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The Kiwis on the other hand started off slowly with a drawn series away from home in Sri Lanka. And then the 3-0 whitewash against Australia away from home provided a wake-up call. They bounced back in style clean sweeping the next three series to book their place in final. First up it was a 2-0 win against India. And then a 2-0 win against the Windies followed by another 2-0 win against Pakistan, all at home.

The Ageas Bowl will be buzzing as the two giants of Test cricket battle for supremacy.

The championship witnessed some of the most exhilarating action and emotional roller-coasters. After a total of 59 Tests, India and New Zealand grabbed the first two spots in the table with the highest percentage of points scored. The Championship saw a slew of records broken and new benchmarks sets. There is still one match to go which might see some more statistical action. Here we take a look at some of the most interesting stats and facts from the first edition of the WTC so far.

