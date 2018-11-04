First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | 1st ODI Nov 04, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd T20I Nov 02, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
WI in IND Nov 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 04, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Test Championship can revive fans' interest in longest form of cricket, says former England captain David Gower

David Gower along with former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad were participating in a "public conversation" held here on Friday on how to save Test cricket.

Press Trust of India, November 04, 2018

London: Former England captain David Gower feels that World Test Championship can revive the interest in the longest format among the fans if marketed in proper manner with practical tweaks.

Gower along with former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad were participating in a "public conversation" held here on Friday on how to save Test cricket.

"There is already a move towards having World Test Championship (in 2019), which I think in the end is good. What the people want is great players doing great things. If you have good pitches, which produce good cricket, people will be interested," Gower said.

File image of David Gower. AFP

File image of David Gower. AFP

"If Virat Kohli (given his extraordinary following) says Test cricket is important, then people will listen to him," the former England captain added.

Gower feels that market forces should come together to devise a strategy that will bring in more crowd at Test match venues across the globe.

"You've got to go to market forces and if need be just open the gates. Because where is the money coming from? The money is coming from television."

Engineer supported Gower, but with a caveat, saying, "Open the gates, yes of course. But with due respect, are TV going to pay that kind of money if England play suppose Nepal?"

Mushtaq agreed the cost needs to be factored in.

"If you want Test cricket to survive, you have got to reduce the entrance fees."

He was not in favour of "freebies", though.

"Why not make it affordable?" he asked. Engineer cited: "Players don't like to play in front of empty stands."

All three were in favour of small tweaks in the longest format to make it more viewer-friendly.

Engineer suggested:"A four-day Test match with each side batting 100 overs a day and the visiting captain having the choice to bat or field first."

Mushtaq felt that first two innings could be restricted to 100 overs.

"As an old-timer, I don't want to see too much fiddling around with test cricket. You don't want to disturb test cricket. Test cricket should be left alone. Test cricket is the mother of all cricket."

He was willing to concede the first two innings of a Test could be restricted to 100 overs, but not the third and fourth innings.

Gower is in favour of four-day Tests.

"Keep the spirit of the game the same. It would be possible, just, to squeeze it (a Test match) into four days without compromising the absolute nature of the game as long as you don't make too many artificial rules to go with it."

All three were positive about Day/Night Test cricket.

"Start a Test match late finish late at night," was Mushtaq's recipe.

He went on to say: "In South Asia, we have the right kind of weather to introduce day-night (Test) cricket.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018

Tags : David Gower, Farokh Engineer, Mushtaq Mohammad, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, World Test Championship

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all