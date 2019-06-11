South Africa has got its first points in ICC Cricket World Cup. As ironic as it may sound, on the day South Africa got its first points, the odds on them to win the title have been slashed to half of what they were earlier.

In the aftermath of the storm that was the India vs Australia match, there was a relative calm in the World Cup. Although rain hampered plans of the Windies team to go for the big hits in the chase and succumb to their norm which is losing the match and winning the hearts, there was much to look forward to from their star player and #UniverseBoss Chris Gayle.

On a rainy day, there was Chris Gayle was the shining light in social media. He always made for a happy picture.

Looks like Chris Gayle has an "Appetite for Destruction"



And the fans knew it. Chris Gayle was the therapy they needed yesterday.



Would you sign the petition?✏ @chrisgayle333 the fans want more!! #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame





Very little play was possible and Sergeant Sheldon Cottrell made full use of the seaming conditions. He chipped in with 2 wickets after the play was suspended only after 7 overs.

ICC were benevolent on their part to provide a handful of students with a tutorial on the salute a week ago and is now providing us with a handbook of Cottrell's salute. ICC sure is milking this celebration.



Hashim Amla Aiden Markram Sheldon Cottrell's on fire this morning! #lovecricket #cricket



However, the man of the hour amidst all the chaos was undoubtedly Yuvraj Singh. The former swashbuckling Indian player announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket and sent social media into a frenzy. BCCI released a fitting tribute to the all-rounder and so did ICC.

As @YUVSTRONG12 calls it quits on his glorious career, we rewind the clock and look at his most iconic cricket moments. Thank you for the memories Yuvi #TeamIndia #YuvrajSingh Full Video Link ▶️▶️https://t.co/JrrP5LYPbK pic.twitter.com/IhHJXeR6Vy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

A ‘World Cup legend’, the ICC said.



Yuvraj Singh's record at World Cups: 738 runs @ 52.71 20 wickets @ 23.10 Player of the Tournament in 2011 A World Cup legend #lovecricket #cricket #ThankYouYuvi



However, the biggest honour on social media came from ICC. It changed its twitter cover photo to a picture of Yuvraj Singh celebrating on his knees. Elsewhere, everyone was having fun on their off days. The Kiwis were having a day at the tennis club in Nottingham doing odd things. When there's Jimmy Neesham, you can always expect a bit of madness.



ICC are surely milking Jimmy Neesham's humour quotient too. Neesham has been a part of every other video of the New Zealand cricket team.

Also, the Kiwis also look pretty eager to face India come Thursday.



Elsewhere, Kul-Cha were made to do things they are not comfortable at and it turned out just fine.

WATCH: @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal on to some target practice with their non bowling arm. How did they fair? Who won the challenge Find out here - by @RajalArora Full Video ➡️➡️ https://t.co/sk7wcpNCaS pic.twitter.com/l7hhOLNAE4 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2019

For now, the ICC has bestowed upon India their cover pic and pinned tweet to players from the Indian cricket team (hurts to say this but one is a former cricketer now). It was just a matter of time before our friends at Star Sports bestow upon us the 'Best Father' award. Not like we've been asking this while for all their ads and awards but we know it is bound to happen. Populism should be declared as India's word of the year by UNESCO. Whatever happened to the thin line between humour, condescension and crass. Not that we know anything of it. It's the Asian battle today as Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka.



Still a couple of days before India (minus Dhawan) take the field on Thursday. Until then, we've some time for weird games off-the-field from ICC, BCCI and Star Sports.

