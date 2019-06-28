First Cricket
World Cup Social Pavilion: Sheldon Cottrell reacts to Mohammed Shami mimicking 'salute' celebration, Indian pacers earn plaudits and more

Sheldon Cottrell had a quirky take on Mohammed Shami imitating his popular 'salute' celebration during India-West Indies match in World Cup 2019.

Sumukh Padukote, Jun 28, 2019 16:01:40 IST

India always have been a team of great batsmen but the identity is under a change now. They are now becoming a team of brilliant bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been at the center of inducing fear in the minds of the opposition. Yesterday was another such day as bowlers led India to a massive 125-run win over West Indies, helping Virat Kohli and Co to maintain their unbeaten streak.

The batting attack may not have still found the rhythm but the bowling is sure living upto the expectations. Or probably exceeding them. At the moment, it looks difficult for anyone to stop this force.

Even the ones who were leading the ‘England has won the world cup’ campaign have begun to take India seriously after yesterday’s thumping win.

Alongside Shoaib Akhtar who is putting out videos in the lieu of world cup, another former Pakistani cricketer has joined him in this growing list of cricketers who take to social media for their expert opinion.


Another former Pakistan player, too, hogged the limelight yesterday for his comments on the Indian all-rounder.

 

Sachin Tendulkar was also quick to acknowledge the team’s performance on his app.

Yuzvendra Chahal, too, was quick to drop in another episode of Chahal TV featuring the destroyer-in-chief Jasprit Bumrah.

Some IPL teams are clearly not over their IPL hangover yet.

Kings XI Punjab sent out a cryptic tweet yesterday and we’re still figuring out things here.

Mohammed Shami had his own Cotterell moment after the latter was dismissed by Chahal.

There were some strong reactions from cricket pundits on the celebration as some started calling it a disrespect to the army.

Cottrell negated any such intentions and had his own quirky take on the celebration.

Also, much like the footballing rivalry in Manchester these days, the blue side won in cricket too.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 16:06:00 IST

