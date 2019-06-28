India always have been a team of great batsmen but the identity is under a change now. They are now becoming a team of brilliant bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been at the center of inducing fear in the minds of the opposition. Yesterday was another such day as bowlers led India to a massive 125-run win over West Indies, helping Virat Kohli and Co to maintain their unbeaten streak.

The batting attack may not have still found the rhythm but the bowling is sure living upto the expectations. Or probably exceeding them. At the moment, it looks difficult for anyone to stop this force.

Indian fans 10 years ago: “Please God, let it be a batting-friendly pitch.” Indian fans now: “Please God, let it be a bowling-friendly pitch.” — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) June 27, 2019

Even the ones who were leading the ‘England has won the world cup’ campaign have begun to take India seriously after yesterday’s thumping win.

Will stick to it ... Whoever beats India will WIN the World Cup ... !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2019

Alongside Shoaib Akhtar who is putting out videos in the lieu of world cup, another former Pakistani cricketer has joined him in this growing list of cricketers who take to social media for their expert opinion.



Another former Pakistan player, too, hogged the limelight yesterday for his comments on the Indian all-rounder.

So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork aswell and I see that also let’s him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in for example UAE — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019

I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar was also quick to acknowledge the team’s performance on his app.

An amazing win for #TeamIndia today! I shared my thoughts on the @100MasterBlastr App through the day and this is a snapshot of the same.#CWC19#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/9NYe8jbVMM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 27, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal, too, was quick to drop in another episode of Chahal TV featuring the destroyer-in-chief Jasprit Bumrah.

Some IPL teams are clearly not over their IPL hangover yet.

Kings XI Punjab sent out a cryptic tweet yesterday and we’re still figuring out things here.

Mohammed Shami had his own Cotterell moment after the latter was dismissed by Chahal.

There were some strong reactions from cricket pundits on the celebration as some started calling it a disrespect to the army.

Cottrell negated any such intentions and had his own quirky take on the celebration.

Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai https://t.co/PTuoGJciM7 — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 28, 2019

Also, much like the footballing rivalry in Manchester these days, the blue side won in cricket too.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here