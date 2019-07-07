First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
World Cup Social Pavilion: Rohit Sharma's tournament record earns him big praise, birthday wishes for MS Dhoni and more

Here's how social media reacted to India's win over Sri Lanka as they finished at top of World Cup 2019 points table and to Rohit Sharma's world record.

Sumukh Padukote, Jul 07, 2019 17:39:37 IST

We’ve reached the business end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 now. India and Australia played their last matches of the group stages but the latter ended up on the losing side and will face England in the semifinals. Team India, courtesy Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma's heroics, continued their winning streak and defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets to clinch the top spot in the league standings.

Team India’s lucky charm and super fan was at the Headingley to support the team with a very endearing message from the skipper.

Jasprit Bumrah was at it right from the word go to reaffirm his status as Team India’s most prized possession in this World Cup.

Angelo Mathews played a scintillating knock under pressure to propel Sri Lanka to a challenging total. Sri Lanka posted a total of 264 for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs.

India chased down the total in a mere 43.3 overs and in some style. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were in their zone during the chase and India never put a step wrong during the chase. The general perception is that people are running out of adjectives to describe Hitman’s batting.

KL Rahul was in the thick of the action too as scored the second ODI century of his career and his first in the World Cups.

With Sri Lanka’s last match of the campaign, Lasith Malinga also ended his World Cup career as the third highest wicket taker in the tournament history.

In the other match in Manchester, South Africa ended their campaign in some style. South Africa defeated Australia by 10 runs. Australia, thereby, will play England in the semifinals and India will take on New Zealand for a spot in the finals.

Michael Vaughan, for one, was happy about the fixture. And Kevin Pietersen too.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir and JP Duminy too played their last ODI matches for the country.

With a long list of retirees, this World Cup has thrown us some moments which we’ve found tough to handle. However, it’s time to fasten your seat belts as the tournament enters its final week. Another week and we’ll have one of the 4 teams standing on the balcony of the Lord’s with that coveted trophy.

Also, it is MS Dhoni’s birthday and tributes poured in from across the globe. ICC, though, probably came up with the best tribute to the man on the eve of his birthday.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 17:39:37 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, England Cricket Team, Imran Tahir, Indian Cricket Team, JP Duminy, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

