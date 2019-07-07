We’ve reached the business end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 now. India and Australia played their last matches of the group stages but the latter ended up on the losing side and will face England in the semifinals. Team India, courtesy Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma's heroics, continued their winning streak and defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets to clinch the top spot in the league standings.

Team India’s lucky charm and super fan was at the Headingley to support the team with a very endearing message from the skipper.

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah was at it right from the word go to reaffirm his status as Team India’s most prized possession in this World Cup.

How do you play this man at the death? Jasprit Bumrah: 4/55 from 10 overs 👏 👏 #TeamIndia | #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/T5UHuPCN8n — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Angelo Mathews played a scintillating knock under pressure to propel Sri Lanka to a challenging total. Sri Lanka posted a total of 264 for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs.

India chased down the total in a mere 43.3 overs and in some style. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were in their zone during the chase and India never put a step wrong during the chase. The general perception is that people are running out of adjectives to describe Hitman’s batting.

Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100’s running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019

ROHIT HIT HAI ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @ImRo45 5 World Cup hundreds.. two more to go shaaana.. keep going @BCCI pic.twitter.com/pWDqf8jPWg — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 6, 2019

KL Rahul was in the thick of the action too as scored the second ODI century of his career and his first in the World Cups.

3 consecutive 100s and 5 in a single @cricketworldcup is just phenomenal, Rohit. Very good to see @klrahul11 go on to convert a good knock into a 100 as well! Good signs. #CWC19 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/p7e3cduV8B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2019

With Sri Lanka’s last match of the campaign, Lasith Malinga also ended his World Cup career as the third highest wicket taker in the tournament history.

Lasith Malinga to retire from ODI Cricket during Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI series which will played in Colombo later this month. pic.twitter.com/WHZkowQDuk — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 6, 2019

In the other match in Manchester, South Africa ended their campaign in some style. South Africa defeated Australia by 10 runs. Australia, thereby, will play England in the semifinals and India will take on New Zealand for a spot in the finals.

Semi-final 1️⃣ – India v New Zealand

Winner: ________ Semifinal 2️⃣ – Australia v England

Winner: ________ Final: SF1 winner v SF2 winner

Champion: ________ Fill in the blanks #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/iq0bkIZYgs — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2019

Michael Vaughan, for one, was happy about the fixture. And Kevin Pietersen too.

That moment you feel you might avoid #India in the Semis .... #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cv5Vmw6QWw — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

We’ll whack the Aussies! Eng v India FINAL! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 6, 2019

South Africa’s Imran Tahir and JP Duminy too played their last ODI matches for the country.

JP Duminy and Imran Tahir share what they are going to miss the most about ODI cricket! #ProteaFire | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lOyHV3QNmp — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

With a long list of retirees, this World Cup has thrown us some moments which we’ve found tough to handle. However, it’s time to fasten your seat belts as the tournament enters its final week. Another week and we’ll have one of the 4 teams standing on the balcony of the Lord’s with that coveted trophy.

Also, it is MS Dhoni’s birthday and tributes poured in from across the globe. ICC, though, probably came up with the best tribute to the man on the eve of his birthday.

A name that changed the face of Indian cricket A name inspiring millions across the globe A name with an undeniable legacy MS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cDbBk5ZHkN — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

