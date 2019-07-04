First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
World Cup Social Pavilion: Pakistan's hopes of 1992 repeat evaporate as Jonny Bairstow continues to silence critics

England win against New Zealand and make it to the knockouts. Pakistan now face an improbable task to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Sumukh Padukote, Jul 04, 2019 16:57:11 IST

This is where it all ends for Pakistan Cricket team. This is the point where all the similarities with 1992 World Cup campaign end for them. In cricketing terms, it might not officially be the end for them but in a world full of human beings with cognitive abilities, this signals the end of their 2019 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have a near improbable task of making it to the knockouts now.

Drawing conclusion from the above, New Zealand are set to become the fourth team to enter the semi-finals. England’s win on Wednesday also meant that they have made it to the semi-finals for the first time after 1992. Indeed a long wait.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another step taken - #CWC19 semi-finals. Here. We. Come #EnglandCricket #WeAreEngland #ExpressYourself A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) on


Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were out in full flow again after England won the toss. Bairstow scored his second consecutive hundred and within a matter of time, England were racing away to a big score.

Another aspect of this World Cup has been Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen trying to get in the line of fire every day. After a mild spat with Bairstow last week where he accused Bairstow of being ‘negative’ and ‘pathetic’ which was after Bairstow responded to criticism of Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan being too critical of England’s performances. As soon as Bairstow raced to his 100, Vaughan again made sure that he made his love known.

Kevin Pietersen, too, was back on track and revived his ‘England will win the world cup’ campaign right after the match.

At this point, we guess the whole cricketing world is against Pakistan cricket team and Sanjay Manjrekar. Sanjay Manjrekar has been subjected to a lot of criticism for his criticism on the players of Team India. After a growing a list of social media warriors, Ravindra Jadeja was the recent in this list to lash out at Manjrekar for his comments.

About Pakistan, the less said the better. Even after they played their seventh match of the tournament, there were eerie similarities to their World Cup winning 1992 campaign. Giving them all the more hope of making it to the knockouts and eventually winning it.

Pakistani Twitter has been abuzz with the best reactions, memes and it’s high time we acknowledged them.

If there ever was a montage of Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup campaign, it will half be filled with Pakistani Twitter outrage. New Zealand, though, will have to a couple of days more for the official word on the place in the knockouts.

ICC also came up with a trivia after England officially made it to the knockouts.

View this post on Instagram

The last time England qualified for a Mens' World Cup semi-final, Jofra Archer wasn't even born! #CWC19 #lovecricket #cricket

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

To be fair to all the England players and absolutely no disrespect to them, none of the players (current and former) were born when England won the Cricket World Cup.    

Afghanistan will take on West Indies in their last encounters of #CWC19. Afghanistan will be looking to get off the mark while West Indies will look to sign off on a high. This might be a dead rubber with Afghanistan already being the winners of the wooden spoon but this world cup has thrown more surprise than we’d have expected.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

have been win-less in the #CWC19 so far. Will they break the duck when they take on in their final game today? #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvWI A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 16:57:11 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand Cricket Team, Pakistan Cricket Team, Ravindra Jadeja, World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion

