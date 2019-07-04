This is where it all ends for Pakistan Cricket team. This is the point where all the similarities with 1992 World Cup campaign end for them. In cricketing terms, it might not officially be the end for them but in a world full of human beings with cognitive abilities, this signals the end of their 2019 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have a near improbable task of making it to the knockouts now.

To qualify, Pakistan must: Beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after scoring 350

Beat Bangladesh by 316 runs after scoring 400

Beat Bangladesh by 321 runs after scoring 450 Incidentally. The biggest ODI win in history was by 290 runs. So that's where we are... #CWC19 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 3, 2019

Drawing conclusion from the above, New Zealand are set to become the fourth team to enter the semi-finals. England’s win on Wednesday also meant that they have made it to the semi-finals for the first time after 1992. Indeed a long wait.



Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were out in full flow again after England won the toss. Bairstow scored his second consecutive hundred and within a matter of time, England were racing away to a big score.

Another aspect of this World Cup has been Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen trying to get in the line of fire every day. After a mild spat with Bairstow last week where he accused Bairstow of being ‘negative’ and ‘pathetic’ which was after Bairstow responded to criticism of Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan being too critical of England’s performances. As soon as Bairstow raced to his 100, Vaughan again made sure that he made his love known.

Back to Back s .. Thats the way to do it @jbairstow21 .. me and you must fall out more often .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 3, 2019

Kevin Pietersen, too, was back on track and revived his ‘England will win the world cup’ campaign right after the match.

England just need to win 2 more tosses and then it’s - . The cannot be beaten batting first! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 3, 2019

At this point, we guess the whole cricketing world is against Pakistan cricket team and Sanjay Manjrekar. Sanjay Manjrekar has been subjected to a lot of criticism for his criticism on the players of Team India. After a growing a list of social media warriors, Ravindra Jadeja was the recent in this list to lash out at Manjrekar for his comments.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

About Pakistan, the less said the better. Even after they played their seventh match of the tournament, there were eerie similarities to their World Cup winning 1992 campaign. Giving them all the more hope of making it to the knockouts and eventually winning it.

Pakistan desperately trying to hold on to 1992 pic.twitter.com/cr99GirR4h — BCCI Ambassador (@DennisCricket_) July 3, 2019

Pakistani Twitter has been abuzz with the best reactions, memes and it’s high time we acknowledged them.

Sorry to see Pakistan’s #ICCWorldCup2019 dream end so tamely: New Zealand going down to England without a fight. Pakistani cricket Twitter has been one of the best things about this tournament. Better luck next time! #ENGvNZ #NZvENG — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) July 3, 2019

If there ever was a montage of Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup campaign, it will half be filled with Pakistani Twitter outrage. New Zealand, though, will have to a couple of days more for the official word on the place in the knockouts.

ICC also came up with a trivia after England officially made it to the knockouts.

The last time England qualified for a Mens' World Cup semi-final, Jofra Archer wasn't even born! #CWC19 #lovecricket #cricket

To be fair to all the England players and absolutely no disrespect to them, none of the players (current and former) were born when England won the Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan will take on West Indies in their last encounters of #CWC19. Afghanistan will be looking to get off the mark while West Indies will look to sign off on a high. This might be a dead rubber with Afghanistan already being the winners of the wooden spoon but this world cup has thrown more surprise than we’d have expected.