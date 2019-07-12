First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 2nd Semi Final Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
England beat Australia by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Cup Social Pavilion: Jofra Archer knows everything, Barmy Army's party and much more

As creepy as it may sound, a few of Archer's past tweets sum up yesterday's match . Maybe if we dig in a little deeper we might even find the script for the entire World Cup

Sumukh Padukote, Jul 12, 2019 16:28:53 IST

England have made it. They are through to the finals of the 2019 World Cup. The last time they played in a final was in 1992 when Imran Khan’s men trounced them. They’re back after….

Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer breathed fire in their opening spell. And just before we could realise it, Australia were 10 for 2 and then 14 for the loss of 3 wickets with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb back in the hut. **Jofra Knew it – Part 1 **

Woakes would eventually finish with 3 for 20 in his 8 overs.

Alex Carey was promoted up the order after his heroics against the Proteas and he was welcomed in some style by Jofra.

**Jofra Knew it – Part 2 **

Alex Carey proved his mettle yet again and went on to score 46 and stitched a 103-run partnership with Steven Smith. After Woakes and Archer, it was Adil Rashid’s turn to join the party. Rashid broke the partnership by sending back Carey.

The party in the stadium was started pretty early by the Barmy Army.

Maxwell who has had a rough World Cup got off to a good start but was dismissed on 22 by our man Jofra in his second spell.

**Jofra Knew it – Part 3 **

Steven Smith did stabilize the Australian innings but was run out for 85 in the 48th over. Jos Buttler nutmegged Steven Smith before hitting the bull’s eye. What's with direct hits and kncokout matches this time?

**Jofra Knew it – Part 4 **

Australia were all out for 223 in 49 overs. England’s batting proved to be a little too strong for this total on a good Edgbaston pitch. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy put on a partnership of 124 before Bairstow was dismissed in the 18th over.  You could say the job was more than half done.

**Jofra Knew it – Part 5 **

Jason Roy was dismissed a little later for 85 off Cummins. The score read 147 for 2 in 19.4 overs. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan completed the formalities and won the match with almost 18 overs to spare. **Jofra’s wish is approved **

England in the final of #CWC19 and Barmy Army found it ‘sooo good’.


View this post on Instagram

SO GOOD

A post shared by England's Barmy Army (@englandsbarmyarmy) on

While the England cricket team and Barmy Army’s party was just getting started, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan got into a Twitter spat and some words (abuses) were exchanged.

The England football team lost the FIFA world cup semifinal on July 11, 2018 and a year later on the same day, the cricket team have made it to the finals.

A song was released in 1996 when England were hosting their first major football tournament since 1966. ‘It’s coming home’ was all over the internet last year around before England went on to lose the semifinals in the football world cup but the verse might finally be a real thing 23 years after its release.


 

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 16:28:53 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia Cricket Team, England Cricket Team, Jofra Archer, World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all