World Cup Social Pavilion: Jofra Archer knows everything, Barmy Army's party and much more
As creepy as it may sound, a few of Archer's past tweets sum up yesterday's match . Maybe if we dig in a little deeper we might even find the script for the entire World Cup
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
England have made it. They are through to the finals of the 2019 World Cup. The last time they played in a final was in 1992 when Imran Khan’s men trounced them. They’re back after….
Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer breathed fire in their opening spell. And just before we could realise it, Australia were 10 for 2 and then 14 for the loss of 3 wickets with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb back in the hut. **Jofra Knew it – Part 1 **
Woakes would eventually finish with 3 for 20 in his 8 overs.
Alex Carey was promoted up the order after his heroics against the Proteas and he was welcomed in some style by Jofra.
**Jofra Knew it – Part 2 **
Alex Carey proved his mettle yet again and went on to score 46 and stitched a 103-run partnership with Steven Smith. After Woakes and Archer, it was Adil Rashid’s turn to join the party. Rashid broke the partnership by sending back Carey.
The party in the stadium was started pretty early by the Barmy Army.
Maxwell who has had a rough World Cup got off to a good start but was dismissed on 22 by our man Jofra in his second spell.
**Jofra Knew it – Part 3 **
Steven Smith did stabilize the Australian innings but was run out for 85 in the 48th over. Jos Buttler nutmegged Steven Smith before hitting the bull’s eye. What's with direct hits and kncokout matches this time?
**Jofra Knew it – Part 4 **
Australia were all out for 223 in 49 overs. England’s batting proved to be a little too strong for this total on a good Edgbaston pitch. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy put on a partnership of 124 before Bairstow was dismissed in the 18th over. You could say the job was more than half done.
**Jofra Knew it – Part 5 **
Jason Roy was dismissed a little later for 85 off Cummins. The score read 147 for 2 in 19.4 overs. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan completed the formalities and won the match with almost 18 overs to spare. **Jofra’s wish is approved **
England in the final of #CWC19 and Barmy Army found it ‘sooo good’.
While the England cricket team and Barmy Army’s party was just getting started, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan got into a Twitter spat and some words (abuses) were exchanged.
The England football team lost the FIFA world cup semifinal on July 11, 2018 and a year later on the same day, the cricket team have made it to the finals.
A song was released in 1996 when England were hosting their first major football tournament since 1966. ‘It’s coming home’ was all over the internet last year around before England went on to lose the semifinals in the football world cup but the verse might finally be a real thing 23 years after its release.
Updated Date:
Jul 12, 2019 16:28:53 IST
