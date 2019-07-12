England have made it. They are through to the finals of the 2019 World Cup. The last time they played in a final was in 1992 when Imran Khan’s men trounced them. They’re back after….

After... 327 months

1,424 weeks

9,969 days

239,256 hours

14,355,360 minutes

861,321,600 seconds England are back in the men's World Cup final!#CWC19 | #CWC92 pic.twitter.com/jZsg7u7wwN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019

Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer breathed fire in their opening spell. And just before we could realise it, Australia were 10 for 2 and then 14 for the loss of 3 wickets with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb back in the hut. **Jofra Knew it – Part 1 **

Lovely to see fast bowling friendly pitches 😍 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 26, 2018

2 for 10 :/ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 24, 2013

Woakes would eventually finish with 3 for 20 in his 8 overs.

In yesterday's #CWC19 semi-final at Edgbaston, 12 wickets fell, with England's Chris Woakes returning a brilliant 3/20. Here are the @UberEats Best Deliveries from #AUSvENG contest 👇 pic.twitter.com/xxVNED8fUr — ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2019

Alex Carey was promoted up the order after his heroics against the Proteas and he was welcomed in some style by Jofra.

**Jofra Knew it – Part 2 **

All batsmen buy 2 helmets cause went we meet they will be in use .. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 5, 2013

Alex Carey proved his mettle yet again and went on to score 46 and stitched a 103-run partnership with Steven Smith. After Woakes and Archer, it was Adil Rashid’s turn to join the party. Rashid broke the partnership by sending back Carey.

The party in the stadium was started pretty early by the Barmy Army.

🎶 He'll spin it to win it, cause no one can read it, he's Adil Rashid! 🎶 @TheBarmyArmy singing away for England's starring leg-spinner!#AUSvENG | #CWC19 | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/lUTSCib4mf — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019

Maxwell who has had a rough World Cup got off to a good start but was dismissed on 22 by our man Jofra in his second spell.

Her: You're just like Maxwell Me: Why? Her: Because you give me one or two good strokes and then it's all over. — Dennisteve Smith (@DennisCricket_) July 11, 2019

**Jofra Knew it – Part 3 **

Maxwell why? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 18, 2014

Maxwell you gine out stupid every game ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 23, 2016

Steven Smith did stabilize the Australian innings but was run out for 85 in the 48th over. Jos Buttler nutmegged Steven Smith before hitting the bull’s eye. What's with direct hits and kncokout matches this time?

**Jofra Knew it – Part 4 **

Played Steve Smith — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 10, 2014

Australia were all out for 223 in 49 overs. England’s batting proved to be a little too strong for this total on a good Edgbaston pitch. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy put on a partnership of 124 before Bairstow was dismissed in the 18th over. You could say the job was more than half done.

**Jofra Knew it – Part 5 **

Jonny! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 2, 2014

Jason Roy was dismissed a little later for 85 off Cummins. The score read 147 for 2 in 19.4 overs. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan completed the formalities and won the match with almost 18 overs to spare. **Jofra’s wish is approved **

Want to go to lords — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 29, 2014

England in the final of #CWC19 and Barmy Army found it ‘sooo good’.



While the England cricket team and Barmy Army’s party was just getting started, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan got into a Twitter spat and some words (abuses) were exchanged.

The Aussies should try bowling in Barefoot !!!! 😜 #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2019

Very good skipper 😂 Hope you’re available to open on Sunday now J Roy will be missing. https://t.co/txM8X31RgY — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

The England football team lost the FIFA world cup semifinal on July 11, 2018 and a year later on the same day, the cricket team have made it to the finals.

A song was released in 1996 when England were hosting their first major football tournament since 1966. ‘It’s coming home’ was all over the internet last year around before England went on to lose the semifinals in the football world cup but the verse might finally be a real thing 23 years after its release.



