ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC | Match 42 Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
World Cup Social Pavilion: Chris Gayle bows out with push-ups, an ever-optimistic Sarfaraz Ahmed and more

Tributes pour in for Chris Gayle as he bows out of World Cups. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is hopeful of putting a good fight in their last encounter.

Sumukh Padukote, Jul 05, 2019 16:55:43 IST

On the second day of #CWC19, West Indies bulldozed Pakistan. Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 and West Indies chased down the target in 13.4 overs. West Indies were tipped to be the dark horses of this tournament but it all just came crashing down after that match. More than a month later, West Indies end their World Cup campaign with just two wins and 5 points. Afghanistan, on the other hand, were the winners of the World Cup qualifiers and were promising in so many ways. Afghanistan ended the world cup winless.

Chris Gayle played his last World Cup match and tributes started pouring in for the big man even before the match.

Fans of the #UniverseBoss from across the globe were all praises for the player-entertainer that the left-hander is.

Safe to say, Chris Gayle was enjoying his last outing in the world cup. He even erupted into a push-up celebration.


A true legend, a double-centurion in the World Cups and the Universe Boss, did bow out in style with a win and he also picked up a wicket.

 

 

 

In a campaign with only two wins, there were more than a few celebrations from the West Indies team but it was Cottrell’s salute which stood out and made more headlines than anything. Afghanistan, too, showed impressive fight throughout the tournament but ended winless in the tournament. Afghanistan fell just short in a couple of crunch moments but they have been at the top of their game right through the World Cup. Afghanistan, for one, can say that they’re just getting started.

 

 

 

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play out their last matches of the campaign at the Lord’s today. This, essentially, is a dead rubber. Let’s revisit the scenarios for Pakistan to go through today.

Imagine Sarfaraz winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Absolute scenes in Pakistan or worldwide espcially the social media if that happens. Win or not, Pakistan twitter is a gift that keeps on giving. And Pakistani fans, rightly so, are not really hopeful of the chances of going through to the knockouts.

Pakistan fans, take a cue from Michael Vaughan, maybe?

Well, the Pakistan captain was unsurprisingly optimistic as well as realistic.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have had their share of moments in the World Cup but in the end it wasn’t to be. They will look to sign off on a high when they face each other at the home of cricket.

 

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 17:21:39 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Chris Gayle, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, West Indies Cricket

