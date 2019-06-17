World Cup Social Pavilion: Bharat Army's new chant for Vijay Shankar, Sarfaraz Ahmed ditching his PM's advice and more
Social media was buzzing with tweets, comments and Instagram posts before, during and after the marquee India vs Pakistan clash, here's a look at who made the most noise
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 WI Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2019 DEN Vs NOR Live Now
- West Indies Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2019 ENGW Vs WIW England women beat West Indies Women by 135 runs (D/L method)
- West Indies Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2019 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 121 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 SA Vs AFG South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 SL Vs AUS Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 ENG vs AFG - Jun 18th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 NZ vs SA - Jun 19th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 AUS vs BAN - Jun 20th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- West Indies Womens in England, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 ENGW vs WIW - Jun 18th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- West Indies Womens in England, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 ENGW vs WIW - Jun 21st, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- West Indies Womens in England, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 ENGW vs WIW - Jun 25th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Doctors' strike LIVE updates: 'Satisfied' with Mamata's assurances, Bengal medicos to take call on strike after reaching NRS hospital
-
India and the Indian: My nationalism competes with China, not Pakistan, writes Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
-
Simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state Assemblies untenable; smack of attempt to impose one-party dominance
-
Big Little Lies season 2 episode 2 review: As major secrets start to unravel, the Monterey Five are in for a ride
-
Premier League: Maurizio Sarri's tumultuous reign at Chelsea ends in jaded disillusionment as London club yearns revival
-
Brexit impasse: Candidates running for Britain's next PM clash over deal strategy in first debate; Boris Johnson abstains
-
More than Rs 1,00,000 cr is waiting to enter Narendra Modi govt’s wallet if it bites PSB privatisation bullet; timing is never better
-
With South Asia home to world's most polluted cities, is toxic smog the new normal for its populace?
-
Jhelum Fables: A workshop in Srinagar familiarises young Kashmiris with the river, the life it sustains
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3663
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5720
|124
|2
|India
|5990
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4121
|114
|4
|South Africa
|4647
|111
|5
|Australia
|4805
|109
|6
|Pakistan
|4107
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Long before the battle lines were drawn, our very own Bharat Army welcomed the India vs Pakistan match with aplomb. They celebrated 20 years of the formation of the fan club which has been one of the driving forces of the team in the recent past wherever it plays.
Pakistan’s Wazir-E-Azam and World-Cup winning captain must have been disappointed by their Champions trophy-winning captain when he won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan Cricket team were clearly trying to rebel without a plan.
Just like a few of Pakistan fans who had no idea why they had to dress up like that.
So, even before the match began, their own captain took a jibe at their Prime Minister and a former legend and ICC were having a go at their fans. On an ideal day, things should’ve got better. But not in a world of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Reminder: It’s Rohit Sharma’s world and we’re just living in it. He pulls when he wants. He scores double centuries at will. He basically does everything he wants at his own discretion. So much so that every time he crosses the 100-run mark in an innings, talks of him scoring a double century begin. Not too bad, eh?
Virat Kohli also crossed the 11,000 run mark in just 222 innings. The probability of him breaking a new record is becoming increasingly obvious that we just have to shrug of these ‘little’ records. Or just yawn at them like his Pakistani counterpart did.
The play resumed after a brief stoppage due to rain and the Pakistan skipper was caught yawning. Not once but twice.
Needless to say, the trolling and memes followed. There was some resistance from their top order batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam who looked set in the middle after Imam-ul-Haq was trapped by Vijay Shankar. Oh and by the way, Bharat Army is probably Doctor Strange in disguise. Even before the teams were decided, the Bharat Army belted out a chant from their playlist in honour of the breakthrough star from Tamil Nadu.
Shankar and Pandya caused enough damage after Bhuvi was out due to a tight hamstring. Hardik Pandya was here, hardik pandya was there. Hardik Pandya was frigging flying. And he deserved to. Any chance of a Pakistani comeback or even the slightest talk of it was dismissed by the Mumbai Indians all-rounder.
Four wickets in three overs have totally changed the game. Pakistan are five down and it'll take something special for them to get back into this encounter. #lovecricket #cricket #INDvPAK #lovecricket
A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on
However, it was the post-match stuff that actually lived up to the hype. There was humour and banter.
If Sarfaraz’s yawn became the talk of the hour, India’s player of the match Rohit Sharma brought his A-game or Mumbai-game of humour to the press conference.
Shoaib Akhtar stood up on behalf of all the Pakistani fans. Only difference was that he took on the the players who actually performed well rather on taking on the skipper or Hasan Ali or senior players like Hafeez or Shoaib Malik. Here is a special clip of his monologue/rant/abuse/despair/grief.
Also, Rishabh Pant and MSD's daughter Ziva is all of us after the India's win against Pakistan.
Rishabh Pant resuming babysitting duties, this time with @ziva_singh_dhoni! #repost
A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on
While we wait for an official word from the Pakistan Prime Minister on the snub he got from the cricket team’s captain, here’s wishing you all a happy Monday at the office which, we hope, will mostly be spent reminiscing Rohit Sharma’s masterclass. Remember, it’s Rohit Sharma’s world. We’re just living in it.
Updated Date:
Jun 17, 2019 15:58:09 IST
Also See
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India's comfortable win sets off meme fest on internet, here are best ones
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Two years from his Oval slip, Jasprit Bumrah bosses Fakhar Zaman with relentless discipline
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Most one-sided rivalry in World Cup', Twitter reacts to Men In Blue's victory over arch-rivals