World Cup Social Pavilion 2019: Mohammad Shahzad's dance moves, Kohli wizardry, Pandya and Bumrah's steady hands

Mohammad Shahzad's dance moves, Kohli wizardry, Pandya and Bumrah's steady hands in World Cup Social Pavilion 2019

Sumukh Padukote, Jun 05, 2019 15:18:46 IST

The day is finally here. The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. It looked improbable. It looked a far-fetched dream. But it is finally here. Sri Lanka have finally won. Lions have finally roared. The guys at Twitter Sports who designated them #LionsRoar must be happy now. On a rain-marred match, Afghanistan capitulated early on in their batting and couldn’t find their way back into the game.

The Lankan fans in the stadium were a happy lot during the match.

The Afghans weren’t left far behind too and have made sure they revel in every given chance to back their team in full force. And boy, are they good at it.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It's still raining in Cardiff... 😔 But the fans have brought a bit of colour to the day 😊 #AfghanAtalan #LionsRoar #CWC19 A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on


It is something very endearing to watch Afghan players and fans live up to the occasion and make it their own. Mohammed Shahzad was in a trance of his own when rain interrupted play.

MS Shehzad with some moves. Rightly, this should already be declared as the video of #CWC19.

However, it is the day India finally begin their #CWC19 campaign after waiting for a gazillion days playing paintball, doing media duties and getting papped in the streets of Southampton. #TeamIndia take on #ProteaFire in their first match of the campaign and #BackTheBlackCaps take on #RiseOftheTigers.   Team India look all set for the match and they’ve been going all out with their media duties. This 3-minute video set #TeamIndia fans buzzing ahead of the big day.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah come to the match with much more steadier hands if we’re to believe.

View this post on Instagram

Who has steadier hands between Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah? Find out! ⬇️ #cricket #lovecricket #steadyhands #india #buzzwire #challenge

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

However, the South African team looked more focussed. They indulged in a good practice session and Faf wasn’t letting any negativity seep in.

Or wait. Chris Morris was at it and judging people in the process.

Or even Ngidi and Pheklulwayo trying their chance at a fun quiz. Win or lose, media duties are sure to go on in #CWC19

But if we’re to believe ICC’s words, lightning is going to strike us anytime today. And we are not complaining even if it does strike very hard.

View this post on Instagram

"You're a wizard, Virat." #CWC19 #lovecricket #cricket

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

It’s the big matchday in Rose Bowl at Southampton and we’re all set. Are you?

Also, New Zealand take on Bangladesh in the other match later today but that’s for tomorrow because it is all about #TeamIndia and #ProteaFire who will be eager to fire some ammo and get their World Cup campaign up and running.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 15:20:42 IST

