ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
County Ground, Bristol
World Cup Quiz: Walsh’s benevolence, Gilchrist’s walk and Flintoff’s pedalo, test your knowledge ahead of 2019 tournament

Here's a set of 20 compelling questions looking back at various moments from the 1975 World Cup to the 2015 tournament. If you think you know your Waughs from Warnes, Koertzens from Kirstens and Holdings from Holders then now is the time to prove it.

Vaibhav Shah, May 28, 2019 09:54:07 IST

The Men’s Cricket World Cup is here! It is back in the United Kingdom after 20 long years and so it is only fair we collate 20 random questions across all the World Cups from 1975.

The excitement in England is palpable. The Pomps' hopes were dashed when Harry Kane and Co couldn’t get the FIFA World Cup home in 2018 but Eoin Morgan and mates provide renewed hope. Starting as favourites the hosts have a great chance to lift the World Cup at home.

Cricket’s pinnacle event will have 48 contests rolled in a little over six weeks with 10 teams to vie for ultimate glory in One-Day format.

Through this quiz, we revisit some enthralling moments, some plain dry stats interspersed with the obscurity of some absolutely baseless trivia.

So if you think you know your Waughs from Warnes and tell the difference between Koertzens from Kirstens and Holdings from Holders then now is the time to prove it.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 09:54:07 IST

