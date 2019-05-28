The Men’s Cricket World Cup is here! It is back in the United Kingdom after 20 long years and so it is only fair we collate 20 random questions across all the World Cups from 1975.

The excitement in England is palpable. The Pomps' hopes were dashed when Harry Kane and Co couldn’t get the FIFA World Cup home in 2018 but Eoin Morgan and mates provide renewed hope. Starting as favourites the hosts have a great chance to lift the World Cup at home.

Cricket’s pinnacle event will have 48 contests rolled in a little over six weeks with 10 teams to vie for ultimate glory in One-Day format.

Through this quiz, we revisit some enthralling moments, some plain dry stats interspersed with the obscurity of some absolutely baseless trivia.

So if you think you know your Waughs from Warnes and tell the difference between Koertzens from Kirstens and Holdings from Holders then now is the time to prove it.