World Cup Quiz: Walsh’s benevolence, Gilchrist’s walk and Flintoff’s pedalo, test your knowledge ahead of 2019 tournament
Here's a set of 20 compelling questions looking back at various moments from the 1975 World Cup to the 2015 tournament. If you think you know your Waughs from Warnes, Koertzens from Kirstens and Holdings from Holders then now is the time to prove it.
The Men’s Cricket World Cup is here! It is back in the United Kingdom after 20 long years and so it is only fair we collate 20 random questions across all the World Cups from 1975.
The excitement in England is palpable. The Pomps' hopes were dashed when Harry Kane and Co couldn’t get the FIFA World Cup home in 2018 but Eoin Morgan and mates provide renewed hope. Starting as favourites the hosts have a great chance to lift the World Cup at home.
Cricket’s pinnacle event will have 48 contests rolled in a little over six weeks with 10 teams to vie for ultimate glory in One-Day format.
Through this quiz, we revisit some enthralling moments, some plain dry stats interspersed with the obscurity of some absolutely baseless trivia.
So if you think you know your Waughs from Warnes and tell the difference between Koertzens from Kirstens and Holdings from Holders then now is the time to prove it.
The Men’s Cricket World Cup is here! It is back in the United Kingdom after 20 long years and so it is only fair we collate 20 random questions across all the World Cups from 1975.
The excitement in England is palpable. The Pomps' hopes were dashed when Harry Kane and Co couldn’t get the FIFA World Cup home in 2018 but Eoin Morgan and mates provide renewed hope. Starting as favourites the hosts have a great chance to lift the World Cup at home.
Cricket’s pinnacle event will have 48 contests rolled in a little over six weeks with 10 teams to vie for ultimate glory in One-Day format.
Through this quiz, we revisit some enthralling moments, some plain dry stats interspersed with the obscurity of some absolutely baseless trivia.
So if you think you know your Waughs from Warnes and tell the difference between Koertzens from Kirstens and Holdings from Holders then now is the time to prove it.
Updated Date:
May 28, 2019 09:54:07 IST
Also See
England vs Australia, Highlights, ICC cricket world cup 2019, Warm-up Match, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by 12 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England worry over Mark Wood's fitness after pacer pulls out of Australia warm-up due to ankle injury
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan feels hosts are 'positioned in best possible place' ahead of big event