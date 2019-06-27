First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 33 Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Cup points table 2019, highest wicket-taker and run-scorer: Pakistan climb to sixth with win over New Zealand

Here's the full points table along with the top run-getter and top wicket-taker of World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 27, 2019 00:15:25 IST

England launch the World Cup as favourites to bludgeon their way to victory for the first time but will fear a Virat Kohli-inspired India and a hungry Australia.

The host nation have never won the tournament, with the last of their three losing appearances in the final coming in 1992, but there is a growing sense their current crop of players can end 45 years of pain.

File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters

File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters

Boasting a plethora of big-hitting white-ball specialists, England are the top-ranked team in the 50-over game, while Kohli's India are also packed with superstars who have honed their skills in the Indian Premier League.

Reigning champions Australia, who won their fifth title in 2015, are boosted by the returns of star batsmen Smith and David Warner after both served bans for their role in a ball-tampering scandal.

New Zealand and South Africa will also harbour hopes of World Cup glory in the 10-team tournament, in which each side will play all the others to decide the semi-finalists.

Former winners Pakistan can never be ruled out and West Indies, featuring self-styled "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle for possibly the final time in ODIs, will fancy their chances of a first World Cup triumph since 1979.

In an age in which astonishing run-scoring feats have become commonplace, it may be the hard-pressed bowlers who determine the destiny of this year's title, depending on the conditions for the event, which runs from 30 May until 14 July.

Here's the full points table for World Cup 2019:

Team Position Matches Won Lost Tie NR Net RR Points
Australia  1  7  6 1 0  0 +0.906 12
New Zealand  2 6 5 0  0 1 +1.306 11
India 3 5 4 0 0 1 +0.809 9
England 4 7 4 3 0  0 +1.051 8
Bangladesh  5 7  3 3 0  1 -0.133 7
Pakistan 6 7 3 3 0 1 -0.976 7
Sri Lanka 7 6  2  2 0 2 -1.119 6
West Indies  8 6  1 4  0  1 +0.190  3
South Africa  9  7  1 5 0  1 -0.324 3
Afghanistan 10  7 0  7  0 0 -1.634 0

Here's a look at the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup:

Highest run-getter: David Warner (AUS) with 500 runs

Highest wicket-taker: Mitchell Starc (AUS) with 19 wickets

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 00:16:31 IST

Tags : Australia, Bangladesh, England, Highest Run Getter, Highest Wicket-Taker, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Points Table, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all