World Cup points table 2019, highest wicket-taker and run-scorer: Australia seal semi-final spot after defeating England
Here's the full points table along with the top run-getter and top wicket-taker of World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
England launch the World Cup as favourites to bludgeon their way to victory for the first time but will fear a Virat Kohli-inspired India and a hungry Australia.
The host nation have never won the tournament, with the last of their three losing appearances in the final coming in 1992, but there is a growing sense their current crop of players can end 45 years of pain.
File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters
Boasting a plethora of big-hitting white-ball specialists, England are the top-ranked team in the 50-over game, while Kohli's India are also packed with superstars who have honed their skills in the Indian Premier League.
Reigning champions Australia, who won their fifth title in 2015, are boosted by the returns of star batsmen Smith and David Warner after both served bans for their role in a ball-tampering scandal.
New Zealand and South Africa will also harbour hopes of World Cup glory in the 10-team tournament, in which each side will play all the others to decide the semi-finalists.
Former winners Pakistan can never be ruled out and West Indies, featuring self-styled "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle for possibly the final time in ODIs, will fancy their chances of a first World Cup triumph since 1979.
In an age in which astonishing run-scoring feats have become commonplace, it may be the hard-pressed bowlers who determine the destiny of this year's title, depending on the conditions for the event, which runs from 30 May until 14 July.
Here's the full points table for World Cup 2019:
Here's a look at the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup:
Highest run-getter: David Warner (AUS) with 500 runs
Highest wicket-taker: Mitchell Starc (AUS) with 19 wickets
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 25, 2019 23:23:13 IST
