First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly backs MS Dhoni to continue after ICC event; says Ravindra Jadeja should not travel to England

With the 2019 World Cup round the corner, people have been predicting the show-piece event to be MS Dhoni's last international outing but Sourav Ganguly thinks otherwise.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2019 18:48:21 IST

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday backed veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni to continue after the upcoming ODI World Cup, saying if someone has talent "age is not a factor".

With the World Cup round the corner, people have been predicting the show-piece event to be Dhoni's last international outing but Ganguly thinks otherwise.

MS Dhoni in action against Australia in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval. AP

FIle image of MS Dhoni. AP

"Dhoni can continue after the World Cup. If India wins the Cup and Dhoni performs consistently then why should he retire. Age is never a factor if talent is there," Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly termed the current Indian pace attack as "fantastic" and said the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will play a crucial role during the World Cup.

"The Indian pace attack is fantastic. Whether its Bumrah or Shami, the Indian pacers are performing consistently. The pacers will play an important factor for the team in England," said Ganguly.

According to Ganguly, Umesh Yadav will go to the World Cup as fourth pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shikhar Dhawan might be going through a lean patch off late, but Ganguly backed the aggressive left-hander to partner Rohit Sharma up the order.

"The opening combination should not be tweaked. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the ideal pair to give India a fast start. But K L Rahul is also there," he said.

"Shikhar and Rohit should open. Other than the two, Rahul is another batsman who can open."

Ganguly feels in-form India skipper Virat Kohli should continue to bat at the crucial no.3 position followed by Ambatti Rayudu, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav.

"Virat is being Virat. He is on top of his game," he said.

"Virat should bat in is usual number 3 slot. Rayudu at 4, Dhoni at 5 and Kedar at number 6."

The resurgence of Vijay Shankar will prove to be a headache for the selectors, opines Ganguly, adding that Ravindra Jadeja shouldn't be considered for selection in the World Cup squad at the cost of the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

"Ravindra Jadeja should not be in the World Cup team. Vijay Shankar bowled beautifully in the Nagpur match. I think Vijay deserves his World Cup spot," he said.

Ganguly reiterated that India are among one of the favourites to win the World Cup, starting 30 May at the Oval, London.

"India are one of the favourites for sure. But West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka are also there in the mix. Recently Sri Lanka have been in terrific form. They defeated South Africa. I think it will be a superb World Cup," he said.

Australia may be going through one of their worst phases but Ganguly still believes the return of Steve Smith and David Warner will be a big boost for the reigning world champions.

"Australia may be going through a rough patch. But there is no doubt that the return of Smith and Warner will change the entire complexion of the team and with Maxwell already there, they will be a totally different outfit," he said.

Ganguly feels it's too early to predict India's playing XI in the World Cup but has picked up his 15-man probable squad.

"My squad will be -- Rohit sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav," he concluded.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 18:48:21 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup, Cricket, Indian Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all