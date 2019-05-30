It’s here!

Feeling excited? Feeling nervous? Feeling the jitters? Feeling the shivers? The biggest cricketing extravaganza is here with all the right emotions.

And the opening ceremony of #CWC19 was off to a cracking start. (Quite literally)

What a way to open #CWC19! pic.twitter.com/6dAcjwAxYn — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 29, 2019

Right before the opening ceremony, the captains of all the teams met Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace. Also, the captains from subcontinent took a selfie right before meeting Her Majesty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) (@therealpcb) on May 29, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

The captains from all ten #CWC19 sides met Queen Elizabeth II & the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ejorQW1dvN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 29, 2019

And then the Queen decided to bow down to the king. #SorryNotSorry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on May 29, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

The people at Twitter are surely doing their homework right to please the cricket fans ahead of the mega event.

#WeTooHaveNoIdea why #WeHaveWeWill was designated as the hashtag for Pakistan. We’re sure they have done it in the past and they might do it again this time but to have a hashtag without the team’s name does sound a little off the charts.

Yay! At least, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been given his actual name in the captain's emojis.

They say being the hot favourites, being the host nations, playing in the opener is a lot of pressure.

But…..

All smiles from the players in their final #CWC19 training session today! pic.twitter.com/GQcuzhQCmI — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 29, 2019

Team South Africa’s Instagram post made for a nice collage. Looks like Aiden Markram (in pic 1) and Quinton De Kock (in pic 4) are already stating the obvious even before the start of the tournament – “We won the hearts” #SorryNotSorryAgain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket South Africa (@cricket_south_africa) on May 25, 2019 at 4:56am PDT

Right then, let’s have a look at some of the other teams.

The Kiwis captain wasn’t happy with the attire and the “weather”

West Indies sent out a strong message to all the fans in the Caribbean island.

For team India fans, it was another episode of Chahal TV to calm the nerves.

DO NOT MISS: Chahal TV gets up, close and personal with the entire #TeamIndia support staff. Get a sneak peek into the Behind the Scenes Heroes - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal Full Video here https://t.co/fAS01z2rcL pic.twitter.com/XwC1BcyqHv — BCCI (@BCCI) May 30, 2019

London is ready. We bet you are too!

The #UniverseBoss summing up our emotions.

That feeling when you realise #CWC19 starts tomorrow ! pic.twitter.com/JHRsj7t5OO — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 29, 2019

Bring it on!