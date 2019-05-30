First Cricket
World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Meeting the Queen, selfies, opening ceremony, smiles and much more

The social buzz ahead of the opening match between South Africa and England at 2019 World Cup

FirstCricket Staff, May 30, 2019 14:52:35 IST

It’s here!

Feeling excited? Feeling nervous? Feeling the jitters? Feeling the shivers? The biggest cricketing extravaganza is here with all the right emotions.

 

And the opening ceremony of #CWC19 was off to a cracking start. (Quite literally)

Right before the opening ceremony, the captains of all the teams met Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace. Also, the captains from subcontinent took a selfie right before meeting Her Majesty.

 

 

 

And then the Queen decided to bow down to the king. #SorryNotSorry

 

 

 

The people at Twitter are surely doing their homework right to please the cricket fans ahead of the mega event.

#WeTooHaveNoIdea why #WeHaveWeWill was designated as the hashtag for Pakistan. We’re sure they have done it in the past and they might do it again this time but to have a hashtag without the team’s name does sound a little off the charts.

Yay! At least, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been given his actual name in the captain's emojis.

They say being the hot favourites, being the host nations, playing in the opener is a lot of pressure.

But…..

Team South Africa’s Instagram post made for a nice collage. Looks like Aiden Markram (in pic 1) and Quinton De Kock (in pic 4) are already stating the obvious even before the start of the tournament – “We won the hearts” #SorryNotSorryAgain

 

 

 

Right then, let’s have a look at some of the other teams.

The Kiwis captain wasn’t happy with the attire and the “weather”

West Indies sent out a strong message to all the fans in the Caribbean island.

For team India fans, it was another episode of Chahal TV to calm the nerves.

London is ready. We bet you are too!

The #UniverseBoss summing up our emotions.

Bring it on!

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 15:36:41 IST

