World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Jasprit Bumrah's day off, Windies' swagger, the big question from Virender Sehwag and more

Here are the best tweets and other social posts from England and Wales and rest part of the World in build up to the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, May 27, 2019 21:32:48 IST

With just three days to go for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, internet is abuzz with posts on the mega event. The ten-nation tournament begins on 30 May with first match to be played between England and South Africa at Kennington Oval in London. The World Cup is returning to England after a gap of two decades and the country is buzzing with excitement.

Here’s how the cricketing world is getting ready for the global tournament. Hashim Amla had scores of 65 (61) against Sri Lanka and was batting on 51*(46) against West Indies before the match was abandoned due to bad weather.

Mighty Hash has expressed his readiness for the tournament. “I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that.”

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match in Cardiff on Tuesday. India lost to New Zealand by 6 wickets in their first warm-up game.

Fair to say, the leader of our bowling attack looked very relaxed ahead of the last warm-up game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, held a practice session in Bristol.

Elsewhere, Tom Blundell was a picture of focus as the Kiwis get ready for their final warm-up game against West indies.


The West Indies cricket team too made for a good picture gallery with all their swagger.

View this post on Instagram

The #MenInMaroon arrived at Bristol CC for their first #CWC19 warm up Match v South Africa..any game predictions? #WIvSA

A post shared by WINDIES Cricket (@windiescricket) on

The Pakistan team had a day off for their media duties and sure looks like they had a good time.

Virender Sehwag got the fans thinking and was on the lookout for his own ‘Paul the octopus’.

Let us know your best tweets, reactions in the comments section below.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 21:46:36 IST

