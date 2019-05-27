With just three days to go for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, internet is abuzz with posts on the mega event. The ten-nation tournament begins on 30 May with first match to be played between England and South Africa at Kennington Oval in London. The World Cup is returning to England after a gap of two decades and the country is buzzing with excitement.
Here’s how the cricketing world is getting ready for the global tournament. Hashim Amla had scores of 65 (61) against Sri Lanka and was batting on 51*(46) against West Indies before the match was abandoned due to bad weather.
Mighty Hash has expressed his readiness for the tournament. “I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that.”
With just three days to go for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, internet is abuzz with posts on the mega event. The ten-nation tournament begins on 30 May with first match to be played between England and South Africa at Kennington Oval in London. The World Cup is returning to England after a gap of two decades and the country is buzzing with excitement.
Here’s how the cricketing world is getting ready for the global tournament. Hashim Amla had scores of 65 (61) against Sri Lanka and was batting on 51*(46) against West Indies before the match was abandoned due to bad weather.
Mighty Hash has expressed his readiness for the tournament. “I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that.”
Team India will take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match in Cardiff on Tuesday. India lost to New Zealand by 6 wickets in their first warm-up game.
Fair to say, the leader of our bowling attack looked very relaxed ahead of the last warm-up game.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, held a practice session in Bristol.
Elsewhere, Tom Blundell was a picture of focus as the Kiwis get ready for their final warm-up game against West indies.
The West Indies cricket team too made for a good picture gallery with all their swagger.
The #MenInMaroon arrived at Bristol CC for their first #CWC19 warm up Match v South Africa..any game predictions? #WIvSA
A post shared by WINDIES Cricket (@windiescricket) on
The Pakistan team had a day off for their media duties and sure looks like they had a good time.
Virender Sehwag got the fans thinking and was on the lookout for his own ‘Paul the octopus’.
Let us know your best tweets, reactions in the comments section below.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
May 27, 2019 21:46:36 IST
Also See
There is no one closer to Hardik Pandya's talent in Indian team, says Virender Sehwag
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Brett Lee picks Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as top three fast bowlers in ten-nation event
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith guides Australia to victory over West Indies in warm-up match; Usman Khawaja suffers injury scare