With just three days to go for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, internet is abuzz with posts on the mega event. The ten-nation tournament begins on 30 May with first match to be played between England and South Africa at Kennington Oval in London. The World Cup is returning to England after a gap of two decades and the country is buzzing with excitement.

3️⃣ days until #CWC19

3️⃣ Beefeaters at the @toweroflondon 👇 Tag a mate for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Opening Party! pic.twitter.com/BHNoFBqy83 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2019

Here’s how the cricketing world is getting ready for the global tournament. Hashim Amla had scores of 65 (61) against Sri Lanka and was batting on 51*(46) against West Indies before the match was abandoned due to bad weather.

Mighty Hash has expressed his readiness for the tournament. “I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that.”

Hashim Amla is ready for #CWC19 👊 pic.twitter.com/NJg7icOpZe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2019

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match in Cardiff on Tuesday. India lost to New Zealand by 6 wickets in their first warm-up game.

Fair to say, the leader of our bowling attack looked very relaxed ahead of the last warm-up game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, held a practice session in Bristol.

Bangladesh team today's practice session ahead of the warm-up match against India tomorrow (May 28) at Cardiff.#BCB #RiseOfTheTigers#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4oQbpsVeMr — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 27, 2019

Elsewhere, Tom Blundell was a picture of focus as the Kiwis get ready for their final warm-up game against West indies.



The West Indies cricket team too made for a good picture gallery with all their swagger.

The #MenInMaroon arrived at Bristol CC for their first #CWC19 warm up Match v South Africa..any game predictions? #WIvSA

The Pakistan team had a day off for their media duties and sure looks like they had a good time.

Some brilliant poses struck by the 🇵🇰 players during their #CWC19 media day yesterday! Which is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/ipbOHktwS5 — ICC (@ICC) May 26, 2019

Virender Sehwag got the fans thinking and was on the lookout for his own ‘Paul the octopus’.

Who will be the man of the tournament in the 2019 world Cup ? Paul the Octopus kaun Banega ? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2019

