6 June has been the most eventful day we’ve witnessed in #CWC19 yet. From AB De Villiers’ shock comeback rumours, to a glimpse of Calypso cricket, to poor umpiring decisions, to Australia being Australia, it was a day straight out of a Quentin Tarantino movie. Oh, and the characters. Tarantino could really do with the players of West Indies cricket team for his next.

Australia walked back into Trent Bridge with some real bad memories. By their own coach’s admission, it was a horror night and one they still haven’t gotten over.

Moving to our end of things, ICC has done away with trying their humour on their social media pages, or maybe their narrative has changed. For greater good, if we may add. World cricket's governing body has now been focusing only on charitable activities on their social media. Again, for the greater good. One fan in Trent Bridge had to let go of his chips or whatever that snack was. Nathan Coulter-Nile had just walked in and was yet to get going. Sensing the sombre mood of Australia, a fan decided to munch on some chips and check his phone. And boom! Nathan Coulter-Nile smacked one straight to him as if asking him to pay attention for the impending masterclass. Chips on one hand and mobile on the other. The lad decided to go for the ball with the chips. Good choice, we might think. But then ICC was the friend he needed. ICC was quick enough to give him another meal as a replacement.

When the chips are down, you can always count on @Elmakapelma 🍟 pic.twitter.com/l0rqklKNv7 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Now we feel he should’ve gone for the ball with his left hand which had the mobile phone. ICC would’ve probably replaced that too with a charger and a pair of earphones, considering ICC’s mood these days.

We might be wrong about ICC trying to do away with humour on their social media. We did stumble across a few posts. Like this one here.

What do you make of Shimron Hetmyer's new batting stance? pic.twitter.com/Z1L5dD1OyR — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

All in good humour you’d like to believe, won’t you? Or the one where they put up portrait pics of England team players and captioned it ‘England players were in full flow…..’ Oh, ICC!

England's preparations in Cardiff were in full flow earlier today ahead of their #CWC19 clash against Bangladesh on Saturday, 8 June. pic.twitter.com/hKXWBbbY5B — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

They kept trying. And we think one day the ICC might go viral for their humour posts. We’re not sure if it’s Maxwell in the pic though. It might just be Gaffaney or Palliyaguruge. *At least we try humour better than ICC* *Self pat on the back*

However, on a day which saw Gaffaney and Palliyaguruge officiating together in a world cup match, ICC made some right calls with thing like these.

"Come on, Sri Lanka. Go Lanka, Go" – 'Super Fan' Gayan cheers for his favourite team while talking to ICC Insider @PathakRidhima 🎉 #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/9U117rHsOg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

Back to ICC doing charitable things. Pakistan and England cricket team were off from their usual media duties and spent time with the kids.

Pakistan spent some quality time with our 'Cricket For Good' kids ahead of #PAKvSL. 😍 pic.twitter.com/xEjKOCfGT2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

All these charitable things on one side and crowning Kohli before India played their first match on the other end. #LestWeForget

Also, Pakistan take on Sri Lanka after a bumpy start to their campaigns. Mercurial Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asian battle. More than anything, the pressure of #WeHaveWeWill always be on the minds of Pakistan players. Likewise for Sri Lanka, #LionsRoar hasn’t really worked for them. They haven’t roared as they would have expected.

🇵🇰 "Our team has the capability to beat any team on the day"

🇱🇰 "We want to take the momentum from last game forward"#WeHaveWeWill or #LionsRoar – Who will triumph today? pic.twitter.com/hqTdLwBY9s — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

We’ll back with more on mercurial Pakistan, the match and all the happenings on social media tomorrow. Until then, it is #WeHaveWeWill vs #LionsRoar time.

