'Won’t be surprised if he is picked in national team': Sourav Ganguly all praise for Umran Malik

Garnering accolades from all quarters, Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik has now impressed none other than BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for his raw pace and consistent speeds of over 150kmph in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The former India captain said that Umran Malik is the fastest and won't be surprised if he makes it to the national squad. However, he also cautioned that the pacer needs to be used wisely.

“How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors,” Ganguly said in an interview to Mid-Day.

Ganguly also expressed his happiness over the dominance of the bowlers in the Indian Premier League.

"I’m happy to see the dominance of the bowlers. The wickets in Mumbai and Pune are good and they are extracting good bounce. The spinners are bowling well besides the fast bowlers," Ganguly added.