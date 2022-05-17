'Won’t be surprised if he is picked in national team': Sourav Ganguly all praise for Umran Malik

Garnering accolades from all quarters, Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik has now impressed none other than BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for his raw pace and consistent speeds of over 150kmph in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Umran Malik was named as the net bowler for Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After the IPL 2021, he stayed back in UAE with the Indian team. He also travelled to South Africa for unofficial Test series between Indian A and South Africa A.
The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has 18 wickets in 12 matches of IPL 2022 and he could be a vital cog in the Indian cricket team in future.
The record-breaking delivery came during the final over of the Delhi Capitals innings and the outcome was far from what the pacer desired as it was hammered for a four by Rovman Powell.
Batting on 49, Powell didn’t waste any time thrashing the first delivery over long-off to bring his maiden half-century of this season in style.
With 15 wickets in 11 matches, Umran Malik, who can consistently bowl over 150 kph, has been the find of IPL 2022.