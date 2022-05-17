Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
'Won't be surprised if he is picked in national team': Sourav Ganguly all praise for Umran Malik

Garnering accolades from all quarters, Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik has now impressed none other than BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for his raw pace and consistent speeds of over 150kmph in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during Match 50 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 5 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

The former India captain said that Umran Malik is the fastest and won't be surprised if he makes it to the national squad. However, he also cautioned that the pacer needs to be used wisely.
“How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors,”  Ganguly said in an interview to Mid-Day.
Ganguly also expressed his happiness over the dominance of the bowlers in the Indian Premier League.
"I’m happy to see the dominance of the bowlers. The wickets in Mumbai and Pune are good and they are extracting good bounce. The spinners are bowling well besides the fast bowlers," Ganguly added.

Umran Malik was named as the net bowler for Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After the IPL 2021, he stayed back in UAE with the Indian team. He also travelled to South Africa for unofficial Test series between Indian A and South Africa A.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has 18 wickets in 12 matches of IPL 2022 and he could be a vital cog in the Indian cricket team in future.

