Cricketers past and present, apart from the legions of his fans from all walks of life, wished Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 38th birthday, drowning the recent wave of criticism around the veteran's approach to batting.

Dhoni, who turned a year older Sunday, shook a leg with daughter Ziva in the presence of wife Sakshi as his teammates, in his preferred minimalist manner, celebrated the reverential figure's birthday.

A day after present captain Virat Kohli and bowling star Jasprit Bumrah shared their fondness for Dhoni, former opener Virender Sehwag posted a heartfelt tweet.

7 continents in the World

7 days in a week

7 colours in a rainbow

7 basic musical notes

7 chakras in a human being

7 pheras in a marriage

7 wonders of the world 7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted his wishes to Dhoni.

Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year.

All the very best for the next two games pic.twitter.com/d8STlRh9e9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2019

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on his twitter handle, "Happy birthday @msdhoni best wishes going forward."

Sakshi uploaded pictures from inside the celebrations, which show Dhoni's face smeared with cake. In another post, Dhoni can be seen cutting three cakes with Ziva while the others surround him.

Rishabh Pant, with whom also Dhoni danced, tweeted, "Happy birthday mahi bhai. Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always."

Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X35YD12h9u — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav wrote, "Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) words are not enough to express my love for u wish u all the success and happiness and health in life God bless u always."

Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) ❤️ words are not enough to express my love for u wish u all the success and happiness and health in life God bless u always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/54g9Ac4FRH — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2019

Off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran said, "Here is wishing one of the best in the business @msdhoni a very very happy birthday."

Here is wishing one of the best in the business @msdhoni a very very happy birthday. #MSDhoni — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2019

There were many former players who wished the man, who led India to three ICC world titles besides taking them to the top of the Test ranking for the first time.

Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3RrlbgtJJB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019

"Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni," said VVS Laxman.

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

Mohammad Kaif said, "First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn't looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain,#HappyBirthdayDhoni."

Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you ⁦@msdhoni⁩ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/slB9AfIGXQ — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 6, 2019

Pragyan Ojha wrote, "Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

Can you recognise us? Happy Birthday @msdhoni bhai! May you have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/R5MAnbk6De — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 7, 2019

Wriddhiman Saha wrote on his handle, "Can you recognise us? Happy Birthday @msdhoni bhai! May you have a wonderful year ahead!"

RP Singh said, "Serving Indian cricket since so many years and still looking as fit as ever! Happy birthday brother @msdhoni best wishes for your well-being."

Serving Indian cricket since so many years and still looking as fit as ever! Happy birthday brother @msdhoni best wishes for your well-being. pic.twitter.com/zzLhJLwBGX — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 7, 2019

Referring to his abilities as a finisher, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra said, "If ever there's a book on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written by Dhoni."

If ever there’s a book on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written by Dhoni.

Happy Birthday #Dhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold said, "Happy Birthday to Cricket Thala @msdhoni Keep it cool MS !!!!"

Happy Birthday to Cricket Thala @msdhoni Keep it cool MS !!!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 7, 2019

The ICC on Saturday posted a video celebrating Dhoni's achievements on the eve of his birthday, applauding the World Cup winning captain for changing "the face of Indian cricket".