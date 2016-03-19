Sedate start for India. Early scare too as Vanitha makes it to the crease in time after a hesitant single. Indian batters unable to find gaps, finding fielders instead.

OUT! Not a good start for India. Vanitha falls in the 3rd over, trying to up the ante. She stepped down the track, the ball seemed to stop on her and she hit it straight to Sana Mir at midwicket. 4/1 after 3 overs

Sensational start for Pakistan here. Pace off the ball working, Vanita losing her shape and payin the price #INDvsPAk #WWT20

OUT! Oh dear, the start gets worse. In-form Smriti Mandhana fails for the second match in a row. Trapped in front, playing across the line to Asmavia who has been getting good seam movement

Fair to say Pakistan have owned the powerplay. But in India's favour, both Harmanpreet and Mithali can up the ante and play the big shots.

Pakistan have owned the powerplay, this may well be a record low score in the power play. Vanita's role was to take risks, so her aggression was well justified, but Smriti Mandhana's second consecutive failure has hurt India. Pakistan have taken pace off the ball even through the medium pace of Asmavia Iqbal. This is a ridiculously low score for the powerplay, and India have not been able to find the boundaries. Some singles needed here!

India fianlly into double figures in the seventh over. What a contrast from the last game. Oh the glorious uncertainties of sport #INDvsPAK

India yet to hit a shot in anger.... No boundaries so far!

This game will be a test for India's new aggressive attitude. Will they persist with aggression at all costs like the England mens team do?

Mithali shows first signs of that aggression, playing a lofted inside out drive for the first four of the day in the eighth over.

Pakistan's fielding meanwhile has been really good. The bowlers have stuck to a good length and to one side of the wicket as well.

Mithali showing some signs of aggression, but Harmanpreet was on 1 off 16 before an inside edge four. Only 2 boundaries in the first 10 overs, and India will need to bat out of their skins to get a defendable total. Some signs of aggression and smart running between wickets can be seen though.

OUT! Mithali Raj's struggle in the middle comes to an end, as she falls for 16 off 35 balls. Hits a full toss to deep mid wicket. Such a soft dismissal. India are 37/3 after 12 overs

This could be a good thing. Lots of batting in the tank, and they can play like a 10 over game. #INDvsPAK #Freshlegs

The scene at Eden Gardens currently as the clouds overhead threaten rain ☔ Hopefully clearing up soon #INDvPAK #WT20 pic.twitter.com/GFlidmOXro

OUT! This is now a crisis. Harmanpreet is gone for 16, playing a shot that fetched her big success in the match against Bangladesh - lofted straight drive. Big wicket. 49/4 in the 15th over and Pakistan are well and truly on top.

Mithali Raj scored 16 off 35 before holing out off a full toss. Veda came in and looked to attack, and Harmanpreet also tried to shift gears. But there have been no big overs, and the score is still not enough to defend. That caused Harmanpreet to perish, she had no option but to hit the ball hard, because her strike rate was around 55.

Veda is playing a nice, much-needed cameo for INDIA, moves on to 23 off 17 with a few meaty blows!

OUT! Big wicket, Veda who was looking in touch, hits it straight back to the bowler trying to up the ante further. India 75/5 after 17 overs. Jhulan throwing her bat around now.

Good=120 Deffendable = 100 Pak have struggled to cross 100 in the last year, plus without Javeria Khan https://t.co/b5X1s5WDiC

OUT! Anuja Patil is run out. India 80/6 after 18 overs. Can they reach 100?

That being said, this needs a super effort from Pakistan to win. They have struggled to reach 100 in the last year, and are a batter down, as Javeria got injured in the previous match.

The last five overs were like a replay of the same action: step out, hit hard to long off/long on, single. Just one six and one 4 in the last 5 overs.

Two boundaries in the first over from Anuja, one from the 2nd over from Rajeswari. India cannot afford this start!

India bowlers definitely under pressure here. Not the start that was required. So often spinners are used early in a low scoring game.

Nice carry for Jhulan Goswami, on a slow pitch. First impression: surprisingly, pace is working well here

Pakistan, after a bright start, have been pegged back. First Shikha struck in the 3rd over, last ball to remove Nahida. Jhulan follows that up with a one-run over, with some nice carry. It's getting interesting.

India are beginning to lose their grip on the game. Shikha's 2nd over was a disaster, with 11 runs off it including two fours (one of a misfield). Would have been so different had India made use of a golden runout opportunity of the very first ball. Then Jhulan concedes 8 as Pakistan make 39/1 after 6 overs - India were 7/2 in contrast!

Even though a wicket has fallen, Pakistan are placed well ahead. 16 runs off the first 2 overs gave them a flying start, and India have their work cut out. In a game where the required run rate is under five, Pak are going at more than six.

The first six overs had everything! Poor line and length, a cuts and pulls for four, good fielding, a wicket, good carry from Goswami and a run out chance.

OUT! Just when Pakistan were running away with this, Rajeswari castles Sidra Ameen with a loopy spinner - flight and turn, Sidra's sweep is past the turn and she is clean bowled. Crucial innings though, 26 off 26. Could be match-winning

That was the wicket India desperately needed! Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls Sidra Ameen for 26. Can India claw their way back?

In their last game , Pakistan won a game that they controlled for 80 % of the innings. Will they get over the line this time?

Smart move by Mithali to bring in part time off spinner Harmanpreet, who replaced leggie Yadav. No doubt she wanted herr to remove the left ahnder Mahroof, and the move paid off. But another left hander , Iram Javed, has come out.

At the halfway stage, India have strung a few quiet overs together with disciplined bowling and good fielding. Mithali at cover especially has saved some runs, and is leading by example. The effort has reaped a couple of wickets, and this game is alive again, but Pakistan still in control.

OUT! Wickets in back-to-back overs for India. Harmanpreet Kaur strikes, as Jhulan takes a smart high catch at mid-off! Game back on?

Despite double-strike, Pakistan are still in control with regular boundaries. 16 runs from last 2 overs after the double strike. Three boundaries in those two overs. Getting closer to the target here are the Pakistan women. 31 from 48 balls required

OUT! Stunning catch from Mithali Raj at cover. Just as Snehal was talking about her fielding, leading from the front. Jhulan Goswami strikes to remove Iram. 71/4 now. Game on?

7000 people at the Kotla are making some real noise now . Lots of support for Pakistan as well.

Mithali had been throwing herself around in the field, and this was a sensational catch from her, diving to her right. It came of the bowling off Goswami, who has bowled out. Will India's remaining bowlers stop Pakistan from a famous win?

Pakistan have been very positive in the last few overs, they have not let the wickets that fell affect the run rate. It looked like they were coasting, and they still are, but a brilliant catch from Mithali at cover could provide a twist in the tale!

OUT & OUT! Two run-outs in one over. Sushma, the 'keeper, who was struggling (missed a run-out and a stumping) but she responds in style! First collects Smiriti's throw and then a direct hit to dismiss Sana Mir off the first ball Game on!

NOOOO! It's raining (pouring) at the Feroz Shah Kotla! Just as India got the momentum back, rain plays spoilsport. And Pakistan are ahead by JUST TWO RUNS on Duckworth Lewis!

It is pouring down here at Kotla. #Pak Women are 2 runs ahead on D/L #WT20 pic.twitter.com/9ItdYuofpJ

Pakistan will be hoping the rain continues, as they are 2 runs ahead on the DL score.

High Drama at the Kotla. Just when India were looking like they were getting a foot hold in the match, Pakistan have been given a lifeline from the heavens. After Sushma Verma, the keeper, missed a run out and an easy stumping, the collected another run out and effected a sensational direct hit off consecutive balls to make up for her earlier follies. This has been a good display of mental strength on her part, making a good comeback.

Cut-off time here in Delhi is 6.50pm. If there's no more cricket, then Pakistan win the match on the DLS by being 2 runs ahead. #WT20

Seems like we will have a match in Kotla! Tremendous news if true!

#WT20 Women: #Ind v #Pak - The covers are being taken off and the umpires are out in the middle pic.twitter.com/nCB7ktjUvG

Oh dear, bad news from Delhi! Pakistan have won their match by two runs on Duckworth / Lewis method! Tough luck for Mithali Raj's side but can't say Pakistan did not deserve it. Thrilling match comes to an anti-climatic end

First upset in the women's tournament as Pakistan beat India by 2 runs (D/L score). Just when India had gained some momentum, the rain came!

Pak bowlers stuck to the corridor and backed it up with good fielding. Pressure was on us from beginning after two wickets. Next two games are very crucial since we have lost this one: Mithali Raj

We have played them often enough to know we have to put them under pressure from the beginning. Really good to get this tight win at the beginning of the tournament, it's a morale-boost. Very important win for (Pakistan cricket), going to be a huge impact on the next generation of cricketers: Sana Mir

New Delhi: In-form Indian women will look to registering their second win in as many matches when they face Pakistan in a World Twenty20 match at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Saturday.

Unlike their male counterparts, there isn't as much history between Indian and Pakistan women and that's why it hasn't created the hype and hoopla that is associated with the men's game.

Starting from 2005, they have played only 14 limited-over matches against each other, with India prevailing on 13 occasions. Their next clash, a Group B encounter, could be the most high-stakes one yet, but the hosts will be the heavy favourites.

The last time the two teams played in India was during the ICC Women's World Cup 2013, in the seventh-place play-off game in Cuttack. Mithali Raj stole the show with a match-winning unbeaten 103, but admitted that the team had aimed to finish much higher than it did.

Three years later, a lot has changed. India tasted victory in England and Australia, and a core has emerged around the veteran duo of Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Harmanpreet Kaur has grown in stature, Smriti Mandhana has been a stunning addition to the top order, Veda Krishnamurthy has rediscovered her game, and Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ekta Bisht have strengthened the spin department.

The blend of youth and experience has made India one of the teams to watch out for in the ongoing tournament.

The 72-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening game in Bangalore was an almost perfect show. The confidence of the top order reflected in the manner in which they fired in unison to give the bowlers a much-needed cushion.

An encore against Pakistan will put India in a commanding position in the group, but it is easier said than done on a pitch that has historically assisted the slower bowlers.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by four runs in their first game in Chennai, but the spinners shook up the opposition. Led by the left-arm spin twins of Anam Amin and Sadia Yousuf, they restricted West Indies to 103 for 8.

Pakistan's chase received a big blow when Javeria Khan fractured her finger in the first over and was ruled out of the competition. Javeria has been a permanent fixture in the team since her debut in 2008, and her absence puts the onus on the likes of Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof and Sana Mir, the captain, to add more punch to the team's batting in the remaining games.

Even if it has not made much of a splash in world events, Pakistan's style of play has always been impressive because the side's nucleus has remained the same for many years now.

The team's favourite memory against India came in the 2012 edition of the competition in Sri Lanka, when Nida Dar and Maroof picked up five wickets between them while defending 98 to eke out a famous one-run win.

On Saturday, while India will look to ensuring that they take a big step in progressing to the knock-outs, their neighbours will look to pull things back.

