First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's World T20: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand T20I at Guyana, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to now about the LIVE coverage of India's first game in Women's World T20 against New Zealand

FirstCricket Staff, November 09, 2018

A young Indian squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first standalone Women's World T20 starting here Friday.

India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final.

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur . AP

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur . AP

In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage.

They have never the Women's World T20, and against New Zealand on Friday, they will start their campaign, trying to better their ODI World 2017 performance and improve upon WT20 record as well.

Here's everything you need to know about India's first game in Women's World T20 against New Zealand:

When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?

The encounter between India and New Zealand will take on 9 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the match begin?

The second T20I will begin at 20.30 hrs IST.  Toss to take place at 20.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hotstar, India, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 2018, Indian Women's Cricket Team, Live Streaming, Mithali Raj, New Zealand, New Zealand Women's Cricket Team, Star Sports, Suzie Bates

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all