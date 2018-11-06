Veda Krishnamurthy will never forget that dreadful feeling at Lord's when her adventurous hoick across the line ended up in the hands of Nat Sciver on the boundary. Before she attempted the fatal shot, India required 29 off 33 balls with five wickets in hand to win the 2017 ODI World Cup. Krishnamurthy's wicket was the start of the slide as India's dream of winning the treasured trophy evaporated in space of few horror minutes.

World Cup's are difficult to win and Krishnamurthy will know how close India had come that summer afternoon at Lord's last year. Hopefully, she has learned from it and can share her experience with the younger batswomen. She would know the essence of staying calm in a tense scenario. The heartbreak of last year's World Cup final will only give her extra motivation to successfully steer the Indian batting at the World T20.

Krishnamurthy generally bats at No 5 or even No 6 and has the responsibility of guiding a chase or setting up a total. In most of her innings, she has had to attack from the outset and calculate when to take a risk. It is a difficult position to bat. There is hardly any time to get set and often the required run-rate works against you. But with 53 T20's under her belt, Krishnamurthy is accustomed to the role and will be hoping that she can orchestrate a chase or manufacture a competitive total every time she goes out to bat.

Last season, Krishnamurthy had the chance to rub shoulders and play against some of the world beaters in the Women's Big Bash in Australia. While she didn't have the most productive outings, she still managed to play in nine matches and was exposed to varying game situations in foreign conditions. It is an experience that is sure to assist her as she confronts the Australians and the New Zealanders in the pool stages. Having the exposure of playing against the finest bowlers and train with some of the best athletes are bound to hold her in good stead both mentally and physically in the tournament.

Run through her record in the T20s and her modest average of 19 raises a few eyebrows. But dive deeper into the statistics and one notices that during her stint in the T20 arena, she has rarely walked in to bat before the 12th over. However, one barometer for India is that whenever Krishnamurthy has scored 30 or more in a T20 international, India has managed to win six out of the seven matches.

Rather than her average, it will be her strike-rate that will be crucial to India's chances at the World Cup. With the emergence of Jemimah Rodrigues, the evolution of Smriti Mandhana, the experience of Mitali Raj and the composure of Harmanpreet Kaur, India's top four are secured and are likely to bat deep into the innings. It means that Krishnamurthy will be India's 'X' factor. A short cameo on the back of the top-order could be the difference between a score of 140 to 170. She is the bridge between the top and the lower order.

Importantly, Krishnamurthy has the game to tear apart the best bowlers. She can be innovative with the sweep or the paddle shots, she can blaze the ball through the off-side by giving herself room and she can clear pickets on leg-side with brute power. She is exceptional against the spinners and also loves the ball coming onto the bat. In an era where Indian women's cricket is still coming to terms with power hitting, Krishnamurthy is one who has the force to find the ropes.

Krishnamurthy had a fine T20 series against South Africa earlier this year, but had an indifferent Asia Cup and found herself on the sidelines in a couple of the matches. However, she was back to her best in the five-match T20 series against Sri Lanka. Despite the limited chances, she averaged 40, remained unbeaten twice and her strike-rate was an impressive 117. If she can replicate such numbers in the Caribbean, there is a strong chance India would prevail through the pool stages and book a berth in the semi-final.

The pitches in Guyana are likely to be on the slower side, meaning Krishnamurthy will need to find the right balance between taking risks and maneuvering the ball into gaps. One thing she would have realised is that a run-a-ball innings can also be achieved by taking singles and twos.

Add to all this Krishnamurthy is one of the best fielders in the Indian setup. She generally starts in the inner-ring during the early stages and has the tendency to create run-outs with her deadly throws. Later in the innings, she often fields in the 'hot zones' and has a safe pair of hands.

In a T20 competition, where each run matters, Krishnamurthy fielding could prove to be a telling factor in a close encounter. Whether it be a blazing cameo or a composed run-a-ball knock, Krishnamurthy will have to burden the responsibility of finishing the innings right throughout the world cup.