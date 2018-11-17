First Cricket
Women's World T20 2018: When and where to watch India vs Australia T20I at Guyana, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage of the India-Australia Group B fixture in the ongoing Women's World T20 is concerned.

FirstCricket Staff, November 17, 2018

With both teams having already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's World T20 2018, India and Australia face off on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in a highly-anticipated Group B fixture that will decide the group topper.

Both India and Australia are undefeated in the tournament so far, with the latter currently occupying the top position in Group B on the basis of superior net run rate.

India had earlier defeated Ireland to seal their berth in the semis. Image credit: Twitter/@WorldT20

India earlier sealed their semi-final berth with a handsome 52-run victory over Ireland, with veteran batter Mithali Raj playing a key role with the bat by bringing up her second consecutive half-century. They began their campaign with 34-run win over New Zealand, before overpowering South Asian arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets.

Australia, on the other hand, got off to a commanding start by a 52-run win over Javeria Khan-led Pakistan, flattened Ireland by nine wickets before overpowering their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 33 runs.

Here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage between India and Australia on Saturday:

When will the India vs Australia fixture take place?

The encounter between India and Australia will take on 17 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Australia T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the match begin?

The T20I match will begin at 20.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 20.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

Tags : Australia Women's Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC Women's World t20, ICC Women's World t20 2018, India Women's Cricket Team, Star Sports, Women's Cricket, Women's World t20, Women's World t20 2018

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




