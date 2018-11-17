Women's World T20 2018: When and where to watch India vs Australia T20I at Guyana, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage of the India-Australia Group B fixture in the ongoing Women's World T20 is concerned.
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs PAKW New Zealand Women beat Pakistan Women by 54 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala row throws CPM into a political conundrum in Kerala as BJP, Congress scramble for Hindu votes
-
Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP releases special manifesto for women; promises 10 lakh jobs, start-up training to woo youth
-
Taxiwaala movie review: Vijay Devarakonda's supernatural thriller manages to maneuver occasional bumps
-
CNN, Jim Acosta win Round One against Donald Trump but the fight is just beginning; White House to release 'new rules' for media
-
Assam student bodies harass bona fide citizens who 'look like Bangladeshis' in a spree to catch illegal immigrants
-
E-commerce policy soon, says Suresh Prabhu; expresses optimism on Ease of Doing Business rankings next fiscal
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
Hobbling Shubhankar Sharma plays through blistered ankle to keep himself in race for Rookie of the Year title
-
हरियाणा: दो हिस्सों में बंटी INLD, अजय सिंह चौटाला ने नई पार्टी बनाने का किया ऐलान
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: झालरापाटन में CM वसुंधरा राजे को टक्कर देंगे कांग्रेस के मानवेंद्र सिंह
-
राम मंदिर के लिए अनंत काल तक इंतजार नहीं कर सकते हिंदू, बिल ही रास्ता है: VHP
-
अदालतों का 'ब्राह्मणीकरण': अंग्रेजी की हैसियत कम कर क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं को देना होगा बढ़ावा
-
तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: माओवादियों की खुली धमकी, मतदान तारीख नहीं बढ़ाई तो होगी हिंसा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
With both teams having already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's World T20 2018, India and Australia face off on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in a highly-anticipated Group B fixture that will decide the group topper.
Both India and Australia are undefeated in the tournament so far, with the latter currently occupying the top position in Group B on the basis of superior net run rate.
India had earlier defeated Ireland to seal their berth in the semis. Image credit: Twitter/@WorldT20
India earlier sealed their semi-final berth with a handsome 52-run victory over Ireland, with veteran batter Mithali Raj playing a key role with the bat by bringing up her second consecutive half-century. They began their campaign with 34-run win over New Zealand, before overpowering South Asian arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets.
Australia, on the other hand, got off to a commanding start by a 52-run win over Javeria Khan-led Pakistan, flattened Ireland by nine wickets before overpowering their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 33 runs.
Here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage between India and Australia on Saturday:
When will the India vs Australia fixture take place?
The encounter between India and Australia will take on 17 November, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs Australia T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
What time does the match begin?
The T20I match will begin at 20.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 20.00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20I?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2018
Also See
Women's World T20 2018: With increased professionalism and skill in women's game, event promises to be most exciting ever
Women's World T20 2018: In Jemimah Rodrigues, India have a true modern-day player with ability to score all around
Women's World T20 2018: With revamped batting approach and accurate off-spin, Deepti Sharma key to India's chances at event