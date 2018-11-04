Not exactly a powerhouse in women's cricket but Pakistan will be aiming to enhance their reputation as a cricket unit when they start their Women's World T20 campaign in Windies on 9 November against the mighty Australia.

The team has tasted some success in 2018 including a series whitewash over Bangladesh and the selectors have retained largely the same squad for the ICC mega event.

Form leading into 2018 WC:

The Pakistani side was whitewashed 3-0 by Australia in their last T20I series ahead of the Women's World T20 but before that, the team registered a 3-0 win over Bangladesh, who had won their maiden Asia Cup T20 title in 2018 after beating India in the final..

They are also scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the ICC event against South Africa and Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup history:

Pakistan have never made it to the knockouts of the World T20 despite participating in all editions. They lost all of their matches in the first two editions in 2009 and 2010. Their first win came against India in the 2012 edition. They also defeated India and Bangladesh to earn two wins in the previous edition to finish third in Group B.

Player(s) to watch out for:

26-year-old left-arm spinner Anam Amin could emerge as the most important player for Pakistan at the ICC event. Ranked second in the world in the T20I ranking for bowlers, Pakistan will be hoping for good returns from Amin. Another player who could prove to be game changer for Pakistan is veteran Sana Mir. Rated as one of the best all-rounders, Mir recently became the first female Pakistani player to top ICC's ODI rankings for bowlers.

Prediction:

The odds are stacked heavily against Pakistan going into the tournament. With Australia, England, New Zealand and others in contention, if Pakistan can break their duck and make it to the knockouts, it would be a massive achievement in itself.

Schedule:

09 November at Guyana: Pakistan vs Australia

11 November at Guyana: Pakistan vs India

16 November at Guyana: Pakistan vs Ireland

18 November at Guyana: Pakistan vs New Zealand

Full Squad (captain yet to be announced):

Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Nawaz.