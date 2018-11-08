Women's World T20 2018: Test your knowledge with this short quiz ahead of showpiece event in the Caribbean
Try our short quiz comprising 10 questions ahead of the big ICC Women's World T20 to be held in Caribbean.
The continual evolution of Women's cricket is on the cusp of receiving another major fillip with the first standalone Women's World T20 just a day away from getting underway in the Caribbean.
After witnessing remarkable success during Women’s World Cup in 2017, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ensures all the matches will be telecasted LIVE.
The 15-day mega event sees 10 teams competing for the ultimate prize with 23 matches to be played between 9–24 November. This will also be the first event where Decision Review System (DRS) will be placed for all fixtures of the tournament.
The 2018 edition will be the sixth T20 world cup with Caribbean hosting the marquee event for the second time after 2010.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side kick off the tournament against New Zealand Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Here's a list of ten questions that will help you learn, understand and if you have been following the Women's game closely, brush up your existing knowledge. So try our short quiz ahead of the big tournament.
Updated Date:
Nov 08, 2018
