First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
SA in AUS Nov 09, 2018
AUS vs SA
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's World T20 2018: Test your knowledge with this short quiz ahead of showpiece event in the Caribbean

Try our short quiz comprising 10 questions ahead of the big ICC Women's World T20 to be held in Caribbean.

Sunil Dhavala, November 08, 2018

The continual evolution of Women's cricket is on the cusp of receiving another major fillip with the first standalone Women's World T20 just a day away from getting underway in the Caribbean.

After witnessing remarkable success during Women’s World Cup in 2017, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ensures all the matches will be telecasted LIVE.

The 15-day mega event sees 10 teams competing for the ultimate prize with 23 matches to be played between 9–24 November. This will also be the first event where Decision Review System (DRS) will be placed for all fixtures of the tournament.

The 2018 edition will be the sixth T20 world cup with Caribbean hosting the marquee event for the second time after 2010.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side kick off the tournament against New Zealand Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Here's a list of ten questions that will help you learn, understand and if you have been following the Women's game closely, brush up your existing knowledge. So try our short quiz ahead of the big tournament.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018

Tags : Australia, Caribbean, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC, ICC Women's World t20 2018, India, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, New Zealand, Suzie Bates, Women's World t20 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all