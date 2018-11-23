Met out with different conditions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side came second best against a well-oiled England outfit and crashed out of the Women's World T20 in the semi-finals. Opting to bat first, India, who were benching Mithali Raj, got off to a decent start courtesy Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues but the middle-order collapsed to leave them with 112 to defend. With wickets being key, India opted for containment as England’s Amy Ellen Jones and Nat Sciver led them to a cosy win. Here is our report card from the disappointing performance.

Smriti Mandhana - 8/10

Mandhana found her groove early at North Sound and provided a decent start alongside Taniya Bhatia in the powerplay overs. She was let off early after England put down a catch and made it count by pacing the innings really well. However, just before the end of powerplay, she played a nothing pull shot to gift a return catch to the bowler –Sophie Ecclestone.

Taniya Bhatia - 4/10

Bhatia gave Mandhana good company early on, holding one end up as the southpaw went on the rampage. The wicket-keeper batswoman had the arduous task of filling the big shoes of Raj but couldn't quite do it despite showing patience and composure in her stay at the wicket. She helped put on a 43-run opening stand to lay out a platform for the middle-order.

Jemimah Rodrigues - 5/10

Jemimah, after a string of poor scores since that half-century in the opening game, appeared in control in the middle-order and played the anchor role for quite some time. She moved along to 26 at run-a-ball before messing up her start with some poor running. She was run-out for 26 and it turned out to be the beginning of the end for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur - 2/10

Kaur was lackadaisical with her field settings and bowling changes as India looked to defend an under-par total. The skipper looked to contain the run flow when the need of the hour was to take wickets and eventually conceded the game rather tamely to their English counterparts. With the bat, she watched as wickets tumbled at the other end and instead of bringing calm to the storm, Kaur went for an ugly hoick and furthered India's demise.

Veda Krishnamurthy - 1/10

Veda's inclusion in the side is sure to come under scrutiny after yet another listless show. She went missing in the middle-order through the entire length of the tournament and her selection over Raj is likely to create quite an uproar in the coming days. She was dismissed for two on Friday as she looked to premeditate a shot unsuccessfully and ended up gifting a catch to the keeper. Her run of poor scores in World T20 reads - 2*, 8*, 9, 3 and 2.

Deepti Sharma - 6/10

Deepti had a dual role to play with India sporting a long tail but with wickets falling in clusters the 21-year old was left helpless. With the ball, she did damage control in a four over spell that accounted for just 24. The off-break bowler also picked up the wicket of Daniel Wyatt to reduce England to 24/2 in five overs and give India a glimmer of hope.

Hemalatha Dayalan - 1/10

Hemalatha's batting exploits went missing as India aimed for a stable hand in the lower middle-order. With the team collapsing to 94/5, Hemalatha before finding her feet and went for her shots and an expansive drive early in her innings proved to be fatal. The sluggish nature of the surface meant the ball was not really coming onto the bat and having watched her mates perish, Hemalatha ought to have controlled her natural instincts and planned better.

Anuja Patil - 3/10

Controversially retained as an additional spin option, Anuja Patil was unlucky to not grab the wicket of Sciver after Poonam Yadav put down a catch. The off-spinner, like her teammates, Patil went for runs and giving away 27 in 3.1 overs that she bowled. Patil's selection and the fields set for her could come under scrutiny in the coming days.

Radha Yadav - 7/10

Opening the attack, Radha Yadav drew first blood when she sent the dangerous Tammy Beaumont back in her first over. The left-arm spinner had been impressive this tournament and put on another promising show at North Sound, going for just 20 in her four overs and providing an early breakthrough. She wasn't backed enough with attacking field placements by the skipper.

Poonam Yadav - 2/10

After flourishing on the slow tracks at Guyana, Yadav struggled to find her channels at North Sound. She was either too short or too full and ended up giving the English batswomen some easy lengths. With a low target and some defensive fields, the leg-spinner had little going her way to deliver a performance akin to what she had done earlier in the tournament.

*Arundhati Reddy wasn't rated owing to her minimal role in the match

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor