Women's World T20 2018: Led by experienced Chamari Atapattu, Sri Lanka look to erase dark past in tournament
Sri Lanka might not be in greatest of form in T20 format but the challenge of the tournament could push the team do well and one should not be surprised if they spring some surprises.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Karnataka by election results LIVE: Congress-JD(S) leaders call bypoll win a message for BJP; saffron party leaders silent on results
-
Apple-growers in Kashmir in dilemma after unseasonal snowfall destroys orchards across Valley; loss may touch Rs 1,000 crore
-
Non-banking finance companies' mess: Cash-strapped firms haven't seen the worst of liquidity crisis yet
-
US midterm elections 2018: Donald Trump’s idiom of fear mongering won’t stop even if Republicans suffer losses
-
Vijay's Sarkar premieres to great reception at early morning shows, looks at record-breaking opening
-
Mallika Joseph's defense of MJ Akbar against #MeToo allegation puts onus on women to be 'believable victims'
-
ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal's withdrawal due to injury just the latest chapter in painfully predictable cycle spanning over a decade
-
Calcutta then, Kolkata now: Portraits of a city's past, juxtaposed against its present
-
Karnataka By Elections results 2018 LIVE: कांग्रेस-जेडीएस को कर्नाटक की जनता ने दिया 4 सीटों का 'दिवाली गिफ्ट'
-
दीपोत्सव 2018 Live : भव्य समारोह के लिए सजकर तैयार है अयोध्या, सीएम योगी कर सकते हैं कई बड़े ऐलान
-
मेहुल चोकसी का सहयोगी दीपक कुलकर्णी कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: यहां रेत का बवंडर और 'जातिगत समीकरण' कभी-भी तूफान ला सकता है
-
सबरीमाला LIVE Updates: जारी है 10-50 साल की महिलाओं के प्रवेश को लेकर घमासान, कैमरामैन घायल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4757
|125
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Sri Lankan cricket is currently in utter chaos. Match-fixing accusations on some of the stalwarts of the Sri Lankan men's team has brought massive embarrassment to the island nation. The men's team has been on a decline since a long time in international cricket. And amidst all of this, Sri Lanka women will fly to Caribbean to take part in the Women's World T20 2018.
Not only these women have the opportunity to bring some respect back to the cricketing legacy of the country but they can also help improve their dismal record in the tournament.
Sri Lanka will be led by the experienced Chamari Atapattu. And 17-year-old Kavisha Dilhari also deserves a special mention. She played a crucial role in the ODI series against India some months back. She was the reason why Sri Lanka could bring an end to their losing streak against India in ODIs.
Sri Lanka have played all the editions of the Women's World T20 but have never gone past the first round. Image courtesy: Twitter/OfficialSLC
Form leading into 2018 WC
Not great is the answer when we talk about the recent performances of the team in this format of the game. Sri Lanka lost the 5-match T2oI series against India by a scoreline of 4-0. All the defeats were daunting and reflected many chinks in the team. Before that, they could only manage 2 wins in 5 games they played in Asia Cup T20. Not to forget that one of the losses came against a low-key Thailand, who beat them by 4 wickets.
In fact, they have won only 3 out of 13 T20Is they played this year so far, losing 9, while one ended up in no result.
T20 World Cup history
Sri Lanka have participated in all editions of the tournament since its inception in the year 2009. However, they have not been able to go past the first round of the tournament at any edition.
Player(s) to watch out for
The key player for Sri Lanka will be the captain and their best batswoman Chamari Atapattu. She is an experienced campaigner and her T20I record speaks for itself. In 69 matches played so far, she has amassed 1162 runs, scoring these runs with a strike rate of 92.73.
The other player who will gain a lot of attention will be Kavisha Dilhari. Like mentioned earlier, she is young and is seen as the next big thing in Sri Lanka cricket.
Dilani Manodara is another big player for the side and she will be expected to do the bulk of run-scoring for the team in the showpiece event.
Prediction
Sri Lanka, despite, huge pool of talent, have not been able to deliver at the big stages. This year too, they have an abundance of talent in the side but the current form does not give much power to their hopes of doing any different than the last editions of the tournament. However, these are the challenges that can push the team to do well and we should not be surprised if they spring some surprises.
Schedule
10 November at St Lucia: Sri Lanka vs England
12 November at St Lucia: Sri Lanka vs South Africa
14 November at St Lucia: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
16 November at St Lucia: Sri Lanka vs Windies
Squad
Chamari Atapattu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Dilani Manodara, Yasoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardene, Rebeca Vandort, Sripali Weerakkody
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2018
Also See
Women's World T20 2018: After fulfilling mother's dream, Dayalan Hemalatha aims to make her mark at international level
Women's World T20 2018: In Taniya Bhatia, Indian team has a combination of power-hitter and pure grafter
Women's World T20 2018: With experience of T20 leagues, explosive opener Smriti Mandhana could prove to be India's game changer