Women's World T20 2018: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of ICC Team of the Tournament
India's batting star Harmanpreet Kaur was on Sunday named captain of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 XI, which also featured opener Smriti Mandhana and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav.
Dubai: India's batting star Harmanpreet Kaur was on Sunday named captain of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 XI, which also featured opener Smriti Mandhana and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav.
A selection panel comprising former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC's General Manager (Cricket), Geoff Allardice, picked up the team on the basis of the players' performances in the tournament, which concluded on Sunday with Australia winning the title.
File image of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP
Three players from England, two from Australia and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the West Indies have also been named in the eleven.
India skipper Harmanpreet was one of two captains to make the squad along with Pakistan's Javeria Khan with player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia and England's Amy Jones nominated to bat ahead of her.
All-rounders Deandra Dottin of the Windies and Ellyse Perry of Australia, and England pacer Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers. Bangladesh's new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.
Team: Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain), Deandra Dottin (Windies), Javeria Khan (Pakistan), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Kirstie Gordon (England), Poonam Yadav (India), 12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh).
Nov 26, 2018
