Women's World T20 2018: India pacer Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of tournament, Devika Vaidya named as replacement

Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out because of the knee injury she suffered during India's warm-up game against Windies ahead of Women's World T20.

FirstCricket Staff, November 17, 2018

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of Women's World T20 2018 because of an injury she suffered an during a warm-up match. Devika Vaidya has been named as her replacement.

Vastrakar suffered a knee injury against India's warm-up match against Windies on 4 November ahead of the start of the tournament. Vastrakar, who was the most-capped T20I pacer in India squad, hasn't played a single game in the ongoing tournament.

File image of Devika Vaidya. Image courtesy: Twitter/@WorldT20

"The event technical committee of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018 has approved Devika Vaidya as a replacement for injured India player Pooja Vastrakar," the ICC statement read.

Leg-spinner Vaidya is expected to join the side ahead of their semi-final match on 22 November, for which India qualified after winning their first three group matches.

Vaidya has so far played only one T20I for India against South Africa in 2014. She has also featured in nine ODIs.

Meanwhile, India take on Australia in their last Group B encounter on Saturday. The tie will decide the group toppers.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

