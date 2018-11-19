First Cricket
Women's World T20 2018: ICC gives hilarious reply to Pakistan cricket fans after receiving unfair criticism over tweet

While the fans lost their calm over the ICC's tweet, to their disappointment, their women's cricket team could win just one match at the event, that too against Ireland.

FirstCricket Staff, November 19, 2018

Emotions drive fans crazy in sports and while we have seen many weird acts by sentimental fans, the Pakistan cricket enthusiasts may have gone a bit too far on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was in the line of fire after it tweeted out a contest poll, asking cricket fans about the probability of two teams which can qualify for the Women's World T20 final. The four teams which have qualified for the semi-finals of the showpiece event are India, Australia, England, and West Indies.

ICC posted the question on Twitter with four options — West Indies vs India, West Indies vs England, Australia vs India and Australia vs England. However, this question did not go down well with Pakistani fans on social media, who asked why Pakistan team's name did not feature among the options. Some of them tried to make ICC remember the No 1 T20I rank of Pakistan's men's team, not knowing that this was a women's event.

Some of the tweets were so interesting that we decided to list them for you.

First of all, here is what ICC had tweeted after the four semi-finalists of the Women's World T20 were out.

And the began the rush among the Pakistani fans to bash ICC.

ICC was quick to realise things were escalating down the wrong lane and came back with a fitting and humorous reply to fix the matter straight.

While the fans lost their calm over the ICC's tweet, to their disappointment, their women's cricket team could win just one match at the event, that too against Ireland. They lost all their remaining Group B matches, including the drubbing against India by 7 wickets.

Nov 19, 2018

