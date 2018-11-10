Guyana: Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to record a century in Women's T20I, propelling India to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener on Friday.

The 29-year-old smashed 103 off 51 balls and her carnage included eight towering sixes and seven boundaries.

Opting to bat after the coin landed in her favour at the Providence Stadium, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues (59 off 45 balls) added 134 runs for the fourth wicket to guide India to an imposing 194 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, New Zealand could only manage 160 for nine.

"Good game but we still have a long way to go. (Regarding my batting)If I settle down, I can go for my shots," Harmanpreet said after the convincing win.

Harmanpreet was required to walk in early, after the fall of debutant Dayalan Hemalatha's wicket in only the sixth over. India were in a spot of bother when Hemalatha was dismissed.

However, Harmanpreet and Jemimah added runs at a quick pace, which included a phase when India scored 56 runs in five overs.

Harmanpreet, whose scintillating 171 against Australia in the World Cup semi-final last year remains fresh in the memory, looked comfortable from the word go and, in the company of Jemimah, built the innings with consummate ease.

Harmanpreet got into the mode with two sixes off Jess Watkin in the 10th over, as India reached 76 for the loss of three wickets. Her team added a staggering 118 runs in last 10 overs, thanks to a flurry of boundaries and sixes by Harmanpreet.

The big-hitting Harmanpreet played shots on all sides of the wicket, and was most effective towards the long-off, long-on and the deep mid-wicket region.

The 100-run partnership was up in quick time with India at one stage eyeing a total in excess of 200.

Having cleared the fence eight times, Kaur now has the most number of sixes for India in a T20I innings, beating her own record of, five set against Sri Lanka in September this year.

Having struck seven boundaries, Rodrigues, at 18, became the youngest player to score a fifty in Word T20 tournament. But, in her attempt to up the ante, gave away her wicket.

Chasing a stiff target, New Zealand were off to flyer with the seasoned Suzie Bates (67 off 50 balls) and Anna Peterson (14) racing to 52 in just under seven over.

While Peterson was dismissed by Hemalatha for India's first breakthrough, Bates continued to bat fluently and kept New Zealand in the hunt.

However, Bates, who became the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, could not find support at the other end as New Zealand were reduced to 93 for four in the 13th over.

India got the big wicket of Bates when she played Arundhati Reddy's low full-toss to the backward point fielder. Bates struck eight boundaries during her stay in the middle.

The contest was as good as over for White Ferns after Bates' dismissal and India kept up the pressure on their opponents with wickets at regular intervals.

Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav finsihed with three wickets apiece for India, and there were two for Radha Yadav.