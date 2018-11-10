Women's World T20 2018: Harmanpreet Kaur's record-setting hundred helps India outclass New Zealand in opener
Opting to bat after the coin landed in her favour at the Providence Stadium, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues (59 off 45 balls) added 134 runs for the fourth wicket to guide India to an imposing 194 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs PAKW Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Tipu Jayanti: Tempers flare in Kodagu as Karnataka govt's intent puts Congress, BJP on collision course
-
In Chhattisgarh, Narendra Modi tears into Congress for backing 'Urban Naxals' in maiden campaign rally for BJP ahead of polls
-
Sarkar controversy: Makers concede to govt pressure; revised version of film to be screened from today
-
MeToo movement, Sabarimala controversy: Tenets of feminism need a rethink as debate over gender equality deepens
-
Government-RBI rift: Forcing central bank to give Rs 3.6 lakh cr from cash reserves would jeopardise inflation story
-
Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena dissolves parliament, clears way for snap election two years ahead of schedule
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: In Suresh Bhat's ghazals, a fight against oppression
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
ICC Women's World T20, India vs New Zealand: जमकर बोला हरमनप्रीत का बल्ला, भारत ने जीत के साथ किया शुभ आंरभ
-
अयोध्या: नाम तो बदल गया लेकिन कब होगा राम की नगरी का विकास
-
जगदलपुर में पीएम की रैली, नक्सलियों को विकास के रास्ते परास्त करने की कोशिश
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: पुत्र मोह ऐसा कि महाभारत के धृतराष्ट्र याद आ जाएं
-
राजस्थान: 2013 के घोषणापत्र में किए कई वायदों को बीजेपी ने क्यों भुला दिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Guyana: Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to record a century in Women's T20I, propelling India to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener on Friday.
The 29-year-old smashed 103 off 51 balls and her carnage included eight towering sixes and seven boundaries.
Opting to bat after the coin landed in her favour at the Providence Stadium, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues (59 off 45 balls) added 134 runs for the fourth wicket to guide India to an imposing 194 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur (R) and Jemimah Rodrigues' 134-run stand snatched the game away from White Ferns. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
In reply, New Zealand could only manage 160 for nine.
"Good game but we still have a long way to go. (Regarding my batting)If I settle down, I can go for my shots," Harmanpreet said after the convincing win.
Harmanpreet was required to walk in early, after the fall of debutant Dayalan Hemalatha's wicket in only the sixth over. India were in a spot of bother when Hemalatha was dismissed.
However, Harmanpreet and Jemimah added runs at a quick pace, which included a phase when India scored 56 runs in five overs.
Harmanpreet, whose scintillating 171 against Australia in the World Cup semi-final last year remains fresh in the memory, looked comfortable from the word go and, in the company of Jemimah, built the innings with consummate ease.
Harmanpreet got into the mode with two sixes off Jess Watkin in the 10th over, as India reached 76 for the loss of three wickets. Her team added a staggering 118 runs in last 10 overs, thanks to a flurry of boundaries and sixes by Harmanpreet.
The big-hitting Harmanpreet played shots on all sides of the wicket, and was most effective towards the long-off, long-on and the deep mid-wicket region.
The 100-run partnership was up in quick time with India at one stage eyeing a total in excess of 200.
Having cleared the fence eight times, Kaur now has the most number of sixes for India in a T20I innings, beating her own record of, five set against Sri Lanka in September this year.
Having struck seven boundaries, Rodrigues, at 18, became the youngest player to score a fifty in Word T20 tournament. But, in her attempt to up the ante, gave away her wicket.
Chasing a stiff target, New Zealand were off to flyer with the seasoned Suzie Bates (67 off 50 balls) and Anna Peterson (14) racing to 52 in just under seven over.
While Peterson was dismissed by Hemalatha for India's first breakthrough, Bates continued to bat fluently and kept New Zealand in the hunt.
However, Bates, who became the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, could not find support at the other end as New Zealand were reduced to 93 for four in the 13th over.
India got the big wicket of Bates when she played Arundhati Reddy's low full-toss to the backward point fielder. Bates struck eight boundaries during her stay in the middle.
The contest was as good as over for White Ferns after Bates' dismissal and India kept up the pressure on their opponents with wickets at regular intervals.
Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav finsihed with three wickets apiece for India, and there were two for Radha Yadav.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018
Also See
ICC Women's World T20, Highlights, India vs New Zealand, Full Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India win by 34 runs
Women's World T20 2018: After fulfilling mother's dream, Dayalan Hemalatha aims to make her mark at international level
Women's World T20 2018: Test your knowledge with this short quiz ahead of showpiece event in the Caribbean