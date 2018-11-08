Women's World T20 2018: Full tournament schedule and timings of all games from ninth edition of marquee event
The ninth edition of the Women's World T20 2018 is scheduled to take place between 9 to 24 November in the West Indies.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs NZW West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 11 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mass defiance of Supreme Court ban on fireworks shows how judiciary puts itself in peril due to overreach
-
Note ban anniversary: Why India needs another round of demonetisation to weed out black money
-
Chhattisgarh polls: Ahead of first phase, Maoists kill five people including one CISF personnel; intelligence agencies under pressure
-
Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan power this fun, fearsome Bollywood ride
-
'America is divided': US media op-eds on what the 2018 midterm election results mean for Democrats, Donald Trump
-
Thugs of Hindostan's representation of the cult of 'Thuggee' may make for good cinema, but is bad history
-
Lens on history: Praveen Jain on capturing milestone events in India through a 37-year career
-
ISL 2018-19: Bottom sides Chennaiyin, FC Pune City paying the price for flawed transfer policies, under-performing stars
-
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: सर्वे में बड़ा खुलासा- चौथी बार बनेगी बीजेपी की सरकार
-
मध्य प्रदेश में राजनीति का पारा उफान पर, कांग्रेस की टिकट पर होशंगाबाद से सरताज सिंह उम्मीदवार
-
परिवहन विभाग की माथापच्ची: 40 लाख पुरानी गाड़ियों को कहां ठिकाने लगाए?
-
विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार में उतरे पीएम, BJP को ‘मोदी मैजिक’ पर भरोसा
-
छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों ने किया CISF की बस पर हमला, 5 की मौत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
The first ever standalone edition of the Women's World T20 gets underway in just a day, with the tournament promising to be a lot more keenly contested and exciting given the rapid strides that the women's game has taken in recent years.
Ever since the final of the 2017 Women's 50-over World Cup took place in front of a packed Lord's crowd, the women's game has seen a tremendous growth in terms of skill level, numbers as well as fan following. No longer is women's cricket dominated by Australia and England alone, with sides like India, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies emerging as world-beaters in their own right.
West Indies are the reigning women's World T20 cricket tournament in 2016. AFP
The tournament takes place between 9 and 24 November, with the 10 participating teams divided into two groups of five sides each.
As many as six teams begin their World T20 campaigns on Friday. The opening day will witness India take on New Zealand, with Australia and West Indies taking on Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively. England, champions in the 2009 edition, and Sri Lanka face off the next day. Ireland and South Africa then make their mark on 11 and 12 November respectively.
The semi-finals, which will be contested between the top two sides from each group, will take place on 22 November, with the summit clash scheduled to take place two days later.
Following is the full schedule of the tournament:
9 November:
India vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
10 November:
Australia vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh, Group A at Guyana – 5:30 am IST
11 November:
England vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST
India vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
12 November:
Australia vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST
13 November:
England vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – 5:30 am IST
14 November:
Pakistan vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST
Australia vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – 5:30 am IST
15 November:
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST
West Indies vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – 5:30 am IST
India vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
16 November:
New Zealand vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST
17 November:
England vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST
India vs Australia, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
18 November:
New Zealand vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST
19 November:
West Indies vs England, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – 5:30 am IST
23 November:
A1 vs B2, 1st Semi-final at Antigua – 1:30 am IST
A2 vs B1, 2nd Semi-final at Antigua – 5:30 am IST
25 November:
TBD vs TBD, Final at Antigua – 5:30 am IST
Updated Date:
Nov 08, 2018
Also See
Women's World T20 2018: After fulfilling mother's dream, Dayalan Hemalatha aims to make her mark at international level
Women's World T20 2018: In Taniya Bhatia, Indian team has a combination of power-hitter and pure grafter
Women's World T20 2018: With experience of T20 leagues, explosive opener Smriti Mandhana could prove to be India's game changer