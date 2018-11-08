First Cricket
Women's World T20 2018: Full tournament schedule and timings of all games from ninth edition of marquee event

The ninth edition of the Women's World T20 2018 is scheduled to take place between 9 to 24 November in the West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, November 08, 2018

The first ever standalone edition of the Women's World T20 gets underway in just a day, with the tournament promising to be a lot more keenly contested and exciting given the rapid strides that the women's game has taken in recent years.

Ever since the final of the 2017 Women's 50-over World Cup took place in front of a packed Lord's crowd, the women's game has seen a tremendous growth in terms of skill level, numbers as well as fan following. No longer is women's cricket dominated by Australia and England alone, with sides like India, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies emerging as world-beaters in their own right.

West Indies cricketers celebrate after winning the women's World T20 cricket tournament final match between Australia and West Indies at The Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on April 3, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Indranil MUKHERJEE

West Indies are the reigning women's World T20 cricket tournament in 2016. AFP 

The tournament takes place between 9 and 24 November, with the 10 participating teams divided into two groups of five sides each.

As many as six teams begin their World T20 campaigns on Friday. The opening day will witness India take on New Zealand, with Australia and West Indies taking on Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively. England, champions in the 2009 edition, and Sri Lanka face off the next day. Ireland and South Africa then make their mark on 11 and 12 November respectively.

The semi-finals, which will be contested between the top two sides from each group, will take place on 22 November, with the summit clash scheduled to take place two days later.

Following is the full schedule of the tournament:

9 November:

India vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

10 November:

Australia vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Group A at Guyana – 5:30 am IST

11 November:

England vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST

India vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

12 November:

Australia vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST

13 November:

England vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – 5:30 am IST

14 November:

Pakistan vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST

Australia vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – 5:30 am IST

15 November:

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST

West Indies vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – 5:30 am IST

India vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

16 November:

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST

17 November:

England vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST

India vs Australia, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

18 November:

New Zealand vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 1:30 am IST

19 November:

West Indies vs England, Group A at St Lucia – 1:30 am IST

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – 5:30 am IST

23 November:

A1 vs B2, 1st Semi-final at Antigua – 1:30 am IST

A2 vs B1, 2nd Semi-final at Antigua – 5:30 am IST

25 November:

TBD vs TBD, Final at Antigua – 5:30 am IST

Nov 08, 2018

