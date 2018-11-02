Women's World T20 2018: Defending champions Windies more than capable of repeating miracle in front of home fans
Defending champions Windies have a glorious opportunity to repeat their 2016 heroics in front of home fans as they host Women's World T20 for the second time.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Blame decline of CBI on political interference since Rajiv Gandhi-era, unjustified expansion of CVC jurisdiction
-
#MeToo promises to make Carnatic music a safer, more ethical space, but it'll take a while to get there
-
MAMI Mumbai Film Festival brings back the charm of 'going to the movies' in the time of Netflix
-
EPCA's move to ban private vehicles in Delhi not logical, it's a Tughlaqi decision, says ex-pollution control board scientist
-
UN calls for end to US embargo on Cuba; Nikki Haley opposes resolution, says it justifies Havana's human rights violations
-
Paris Masters: Roger Federer beats Fabio Fognini in pre-quarters to go within three wins of 100th career title
-
Red Dead Redemption 2: The symbology, morality and philosophy of Rockstar Games' latest
-
Chandrababu Naidu's meetings with Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders give boost to 'mahagathbandhan'
-
क्या छत्तीसगढ़ के 'कुमारस्वामी' बन पाएंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे अमित जोगी?
-
दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण से राहत नहीं, अगले तीन दिन AQI रहेगा 'बहुत खराब'
-
प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, 40 लाख गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव: सिंधिया की राह में रुकावट बन रहे हैं परंपरागत विरोधी
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव: पहले की थी बाबूगीरी अब करेंगे नेतागीरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
The Windies women created history two years back in India in 2016 as they defeated heavyweights Australia by eight wickets in the final to clinch their maiden World T20 final.
Two years later, they are not just the defending champions but also the hosts of the tournament. It will be the second time Windies will be hosting the tournament, but unlike in 2010, when both men's and women's event were hosted together, the 2018 edition will be a historic one as it's a standalone event.
Windies women side won their first World T20 title in 2016. AP
2016 was breakthrough year of the Windies women side but 2018 is an opportunity for them to achieve their dreams in front of home fans.
They have retained 11 members of the 2016 winnings side. The selectors have also included Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation along with uncapped Sheneta Grimmond.
Form leading into 2018 WC:
Windies walk into the World T20 having played a five-match T20I series against South Africa in September-October, which they drew 2-2 with one match abandoned due to rain. They also played a three-match ODI series against the same opponent which finished 1-1 after the second match was washed out due to rain.
Earlier this year, they lost a five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-0.
They are also scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the ICC event, against India and New Zealand.
World T20 history:
The 2016 win was their first ICC title. They had finished as semi-finalists in the previous two editions in 2012 and 2012, while they were the fifth placed team in the 2009 edition.
Player(s) to watch out for:
Captain Stefanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews, who won the Player of the Match award in 2016 final, are once again going to be the top players for the Windies side. Taylor is the highest-ranked all-rounder in the World in T20Is and remains one of the best batswomen in the world. Off-spinner Matthews also continues to be one of the most effective bowlers in the format.
Prediction:
The 2016 win made Windies only the fourth side since 1973 to win a global title. Taylor and Co have been able to create a separate identity for themselves away from the conventional best teams including England, Australia and New Zealand. And with them playing at home, Windies are clearly one of the favourites to win the title and a journey at least to the semis would not come as a surprise.
Schedule:
09 November at Guyana: Windies vs Bangladesh
14 November at St Lucia: Windies vs South Africa
16 November at St Lucia: Windies vs Sri Lanka
18 November at St Lucia: Windies vs England
Full Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2018
Also See
Women's World T20 2018: England look to repeat heroics of ODI World Cup with new surprise elements added in squad
Women's World T20 2018: After fulfilling mother's dream, Dayalan Hemalatha aims to make her mark at international level
ICC Women's World T20: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels wind will play a big factor in Caribbean