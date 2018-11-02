First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 5th ODI Nov 01, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 31, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 02, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in BAN Nov 03, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women's World T20 2018: Defending champions Windies more than capable of repeating miracle in front of home fans

Defending champions Windies have a glorious opportunity to repeat their 2016 heroics in front of home fans as they host Women's World T20 for the second time.

FirstCricket Staff, November 02, 2018

The Windies women created history two years back in India in 2016 as they defeated heavyweights Australia by eight wickets in the final to clinch their maiden World T20 final.

Two years later, they are not just the defending champions but also the hosts of the tournament. It will be the second time Windies will be hosting the tournament, but unlike in 2010, when both men's and women's event were hosted together, the 2018 edition will be a historic one as it's a standalone event.

Windies women side won their first World T20 title in 2016. AP

Windies women side won their first World T20 title in 2016. AP

2016 was breakthrough year of the Windies women side but 2018 is an opportunity for them to achieve their dreams in front of home fans.

They have retained 11 members of the 2016 winnings side. The selectors have also included Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation along with uncapped Sheneta Grimmond.

Form leading into 2018 WC:

Windies walk into the World T20 having played a five-match T20I series against South Africa in September-October, which they drew 2-2 with one match abandoned due to rain. They also played a three-match ODI series against the same opponent which finished 1-1 after the second match was washed out due to rain.

Earlier this year, they lost a five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-0.

They are also scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the ICC event, against India and New Zealand.

World T20 history:

The 2016 win was their first ICC title. They had finished as semi-finalists in the previous two editions in 2012 and 2012, while they were the fifth placed team in the 2009 edition.

Player(s) to watch out for:

Captain Stefanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews, who won the Player of the Match award in 2016 final, are once again going to be the top players for the Windies side. Taylor is the highest-ranked all-rounder in the World in T20Is and remains one of the best batswomen in the world. Off-spinner Matthews also continues to be one of the most effective bowlers in the format.

Prediction:

The 2016 win made Windies only the fourth side since 1973 to win a global title. Taylor and Co have been able to create a separate identity for themselves away from the conventional best teams including England, Australia and New Zealand. And with them playing at home, Windies are clearly one of the favourites to win the title and a journey at least to the semis would not come as a surprise.

Schedule:

09 November at Guyana: Windies vs Bangladesh

14 November at St Lucia: Windies vs South Africa

16 November at St Lucia: Windies vs Sri Lanka

18 November at St Lucia: Windies vs England

Full Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018

Tags : Britney Cooper, Cricket, Hayley Matthews, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, t20, t20i, Women's Cricket, Women's World t20, Women's World t20 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all