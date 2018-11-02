The Windies women created history two years back in India in 2016 as they defeated heavyweights Australia by eight wickets in the final to clinch their maiden World T20 final.

Two years later, they are not just the defending champions but also the hosts of the tournament. It will be the second time Windies will be hosting the tournament, but unlike in 2010, when both men's and women's event were hosted together, the 2018 edition will be a historic one as it's a standalone event.

2016 was breakthrough year of the Windies women side but 2018 is an opportunity for them to achieve their dreams in front of home fans.

They have retained 11 members of the 2016 winnings side. The selectors have also included Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation along with uncapped Sheneta Grimmond.

Form leading into 2018 WC:

Windies walk into the World T20 having played a five-match T20I series against South Africa in September-October, which they drew 2-2 with one match abandoned due to rain. They also played a three-match ODI series against the same opponent which finished 1-1 after the second match was washed out due to rain.

Earlier this year, they lost a five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-0.

They are also scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the ICC event, against India and New Zealand.

World T20 history:

The 2016 win was their first ICC title. They had finished as semi-finalists in the previous two editions in 2012 and 2012, while they were the fifth placed team in the 2009 edition.

Player(s) to watch out for:

Captain Stefanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews, who won the Player of the Match award in 2016 final, are once again going to be the top players for the Windies side. Taylor is the highest-ranked all-rounder in the World in T20Is and remains one of the best batswomen in the world. Off-spinner Matthews also continues to be one of the most effective bowlers in the format.

Prediction:

The 2016 win made Windies only the fourth side since 1973 to win a global title. Taylor and Co have been able to create a separate identity for themselves away from the conventional best teams including England, Australia and New Zealand. And with them playing at home, Windies are clearly one of the favourites to win the title and a journey at least to the semis would not come as a surprise.

Schedule:

09 November at Guyana: Windies vs Bangladesh

14 November at St Lucia: Windies vs South Africa

16 November at St Lucia: Windies vs Sri Lanka

18 November at St Lucia: Windies vs England

Full Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman.