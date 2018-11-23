First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 21, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
ENG in SL Nov 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
IND in AUS Nov 23, 2018
AUS vs IND
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Women’s World T20 2018: Australia bury ghosts of 2016 with 71-run demolition of West Indies in semi-final

Australia dethroned the West Indies and booked a place in Saturday's Women's World Twenty20 final with a crushing 71-run victory in the first semi-final on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, November 23, 2018

Antigua and Barbuda: Australia dethroned the West Indies and booked a place in Saturday's Women's World Twenty20 final with a crushing 71-run victory in the first semi-final on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Stunned by the Caribbean side in the 2016 final in Kolkata, the three-time champions were at their most ruthless to the dismay of a huge home crowd as they reached 142 for five batting first on a turgid pitch and then routed the West Indies for just 71 off 17.3 overs.

Australia celebrate the dismissal of West Indies opener Hayley Matthews. ICC

Australia celebrate the dismissal of West Indies opener Hayley Matthews. ICC

Australia will face England in the tournament final on Saturday, with the latter hammering India by eight wickets at the same venue later on Thursday evening.

Put in to bat on a pitch where the experienced three-time former champions found free scoring difficult, the Aussies were indebted again to the prolific Alyssa Healy, the opening batter top-scoring with 46 to earn her fourth 'Player of the Match' award in five games so far in this tournament.

"It was really tricky out there given the fluffiness of the pitch," was her post-match assessment of the conditions. "I felt that once we got past 120 our bowlers would have had a good chance of defending that total."

She had passed a late fitness test after sustaining a concussion in the field during their last group match against India in Guyana five days earlier.

Healy and captain Meg Lanning produced the best partnership of the innings, putting on 51 for the second wicket.

After Healy fell to leg-spinner Afy Fletcher and Lanning was bowled by all-rounder Deandra Dottin, Rachael Haynes struck a flurry of boundaries to reach an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls to give her side a fighting chance against the title-holders.

She was particularly harsh on Dottin, who despite claiming the important wicket of Lanning, conceded 23 runs off two overs at the end of the innings.

West Indian hopes of a strong reply evaporated in the early overs of their innings with openers Hayley Matthews and Dottin dismissed cheaply.

Matthews was run out by wicket-keeper Healy while champion seamer Ellyse Perry accounted for Dottin, adding the scalp of Shemaine Campbelle to finish with the outstanding figures of two for two from two overs.

She was not required by Lanning to return to the attack as the rest of the West Indies batting folded meekly, only captain Stafanie Taylor (16) getting into double-figures as all the bowlers shared in the rout, with seamer Delissa Kimmince and spinner Ashleigh Gardner also taking two wickets each.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018

Tags : Alyssa Healy, Australia, Cricket, Ellyse Perry, ICC Women's World t20, ICC Women's World t20 2018, West Indies, Windies, Women's Cricket, Women's World t20, Women's World t20 2018

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all