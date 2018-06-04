First Cricket
Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's all-round show helps India beat Thailand by 66 runs

Put in to bat, India posted 132/4 in the designated 20 overs before restricting Thailand to 66/8 in theirs to record a second successive big win and stay at the top of the points table in the six-nation tournament.

PTI, June 04, 2018

Kuala Lumpur: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur delivered a solid all-round performance as the Indian women's cricket team defeated Thailand by 66 runs in the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a 17-ball 27 and took 3 for 11 to dismantle Thailand. Image courtesy: Asian Cricket Council

The Indian team, which had hammered hosts Malaysia by 142 runs in its opening match, put up another dominating show.

The entire top order batting contributed well with Mona Meshram's 45-ball 32 being the top score.

However, the impact innings of the match was played by the in-form Harmanpreet Kaur, a 17-ball unbeaten 27 which steered India to, what became, a winning total.

Kaur's knock was laced with three hits to the fence. Smriti Mandhana too continued her fine form for a 22-ball 29, which included one four and a couple of sixes.

Kaur than did the job with the ball as well, grabbing three wickets with her off-spin, yielding a mere 11 runs in three overs. Kaur's superb all-round performance fetched her the Player of the Match award.

Deepti Sharma also picked up a couple of wickets in her four overs, which went for a mere 16 runs.

For Thailand, Nattaya Boochatham top-scored with a 40-ball 21 but the slow knock was hardly what the team needed in the slam-bang format.

The Thai team just could not break free during the chase, shackled by an accurate Indian bowling attack.

After a rest day on Tuesday, India will take on Bangladesh in their third match of the tournament.

Brief Scores:

India: 132/4 in 20 overs (Mona Meshram 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 27 not out, Wongpaka Liengprasert 2/16).

Thailand: 66/8 in 20 overs (Nattaya Boochatham 21, Harmanpreet Kaur 3/11, Deepti Sharma 2/16).

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018

