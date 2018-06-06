First Cricket
AFG and BAN in India | 2nd T20I Jun 05, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup: Fargana Haque, Rumana Ahmed help Bangladesh stun favourites India by 7 wickets

Bangladesh took full advantage of a complacent India as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the Women's Asia Cup T20 competition.

PTI, June 06, 2018

Kuala Lampur: Bangladesh took full advantage of a complacent India as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the Women's Asia Cup T20 competition.

After two facile wins over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a below-par batting performance, scoring 141 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs.

India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all got four points from three games but the 'Women In Blue' are leading the standings with a net run-rate of +3.428.

Bangladesh won

Bangladesh's Fargana Haque and Rumana Ahmed added 93 runs for the fourth wicket. Image courtesy: Twitter @ACCMedia1

Fargana Haque (52 no off 46 balls) and Rumana Ahmed (42 no off 34 balls) added 93 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to guide the Bangladeshi women to one of their bigger victories in international cricket.

Rumana was the 'Player of the Match' for her all-round effort as she picked up 3 for 21 in 4 overs to engineer a middle-order slump when India batted.

It was the batting that let India down with only skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 off 37 balls) making a significant contribution. Along with Deepti Sharma (32 off 28 balls), the skipper added 50 runs for the fourth wicket, but it didn't come at a fair clip. The duo consumed seven overs to score the runs.

Once both were dismissed in quick succession, the last four overs saw India scoring only 22 runs, which enabled Bangladesh to make a match of it.

It was leg-spinner Rumana, who was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, removing Harmanpreet, Deepti and Anuja Patil, who is known to strike a few lusty blows.

Chasing, the winners were in trouble at 49 for 3 after 8 overs before Fargana and Rumana calmly completed the task.

Fargana hit five boundaries and a six while Rumana hit six boundaries in her knock.

Needing 32 off the last four overs, Fargana hit left-arm spinner Rajeswari Gayakwad for 12 in the 17th over with a couple of boundaries. Rumana, in the next over, hit Jhulan Goswami for 10 runs to bring the equation down to 10 in two overs.

Needing four off the last over, the duo coolly ran four singles, including leg-byes, to finish the match in style. India will take on Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores:

India 141/7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 42 off 37 balls, Deepti Sharma 32 off 28 balls, Rumana Ahmed 3/21 in 4 overs)

Bangaldesh 142 in 19.4 overs (Fargana Haque 52 no off 46 balls, Rumana Ahmed 42 no off 34 balls). Bangladesh women win by 7 wickets.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018

