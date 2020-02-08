Women's T20 tri-series 2020, Highlights, India vs Australia at Melbourne, Full Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co register 7-wicket win
Catch all the live updates from the Women's T20 tri-series league match between India and Australia.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 19 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 11th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 8th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs NZ - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Election officer dies due to heart attack at polling booth in Babarpur; 4.33% voter turnout till 10 am
-
Delhi Assembly polls: Centre, AAP clash over water quality, but voters give Arvind Kejriwal's scheme thumbs up
-
Coronavirus toll overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak as 717 deaths reported from China alone; over 34,000 more infected
-
Novak Djokovic at Australian Open vs Rafael Nadal at French Open in numbers: Is Serb or Spaniard tougher to beat?
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Delhi Election 2020: National Capital needs govt with a vision of sustainable development to tackle air pollution crisis
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Oscars 2020: Is the Best Picture category an endorsement for Hollywood or a genuine pick of the year's best films?
-
Narayan Gaikwad's quiet crusade: A Maharashtrian farmer is ceaselessly raising awareness about CAA, NRC
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets
Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard
India vs England report: India women face Australia today in the T20I series. On Friday, England women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by four wickets in the ongoing women's tri-series at the Junction Oval.
Chasing 124, India got off to the best start possible as Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed Amy Jones (1) in the very first over of the innings. Danni Wyatt (14) was also sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over by Radha Yadav, reducing England to 23/2.
File image of India women's cricket team. Getty
The luck started going in India's favour as the ball deflected from Deepti Sharma's hands to the stumps at the non-striker's end and as a result, Katherine Brunt (8) was dismissed, reducing England to 39/3 after six overs.
Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver then retrieved the innings for the Three Lions as the duo put on 37 runs for the fourth wicket, but as soon as England started to gain an upper hand, Gayakwad dismissed Knight (18) to bring India back into the match.
Sciver, continued to march on and brought up his fifth half-century in the format, but with just 10 runs away from the target, England lost Sciver (50) in the 18th over.
In the end, England registered a victory by four wickets with seven balls to spare.
Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped England to restrict India to 123/6 in the allotted twenty overs.
Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on 39 runs for the first wicket, giving the side a steady start at the top. However, England finally got the breakthrough in the sixth over as Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Verma (8).
After Verma's dismissal, India's run-rate slowed down considerably and England kept on chipping away at the wickets. Mandhana (45) and Jemimah Rodrigues (23) stood at the crease for a while, but both of them perished by the 13th over, reducing England to 80/3.
In the final overs, India kept on losing wickets and it boiled down to Deepti Sharma.
The left-handed batter ensured that the visitors go past the 120-run mark. Anya Shrubsole was the pick of England bowlers as she scalped three wickets.
With ANI inputs
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2020 10:36:50 IST
Also See
Women's T20I series, India vs Australia: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana keep team in hunt for place in final with 7-wicket win
Women's T20 tri-series 2020: Elysse Perry's all-round show helps Australia women beat India by four wickets
Women's T20 tri-series 2020: With World Cup looming, time running out for India to rethink strategy after loss to Australia