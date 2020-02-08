First Cricket
Women's T20 tri-series 2020, Highlights, India vs Australia at Melbourne, Full Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co register 7-wicket win

Catch all the live updates from the Women's T20 tri-series league match between India and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 08, 2020 10:36:50 IST

India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets

173/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.65
Fours
21
Sixes
4
Extras
2
177/3
Overs
19.4
R/R
9.12
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
12

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard

India vs England report: India women face Australia today in the T20I series. On Friday, England women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by four wickets in the ongoing women's tri-series at the Junction Oval.

Chasing 124, India got off to the best start possible as Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed Amy Jones (1) in the very first over of the innings. Danni Wyatt (14) was also sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over by Radha Yadav, reducing England to 23/2.

File image of India women's cricket team. Getty

The luck started going in India's favour as the ball deflected from Deepti Sharma's hands to the stumps at the non-striker's end and as a result, Katherine Brunt (8) was dismissed, reducing England to 39/3 after six overs.

Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver then retrieved the innings for the Three Lions as the duo put on 37 runs for the fourth wicket, but as soon as England started to gain an upper hand, Gayakwad dismissed Knight (18) to bring India back into the match.

Sciver, continued to march on and brought up his fifth half-century in the format, but with just 10 runs away from the target, England lost Sciver (50) in the 18th over.

In the end, England registered a victory by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped England to restrict India to 123/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on 39 runs for the first wicket, giving the side a steady start at the top. However, England finally got the breakthrough in the sixth over as Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Verma (8).

After Verma's dismissal, India's run-rate slowed down considerably and England kept on chipping away at the wickets. Mandhana (45) and Jemimah Rodrigues (23) stood at the crease for a while, but both of them perished by the 13th over, reducing England to 80/3.

In the final overs, India kept on losing wickets and it boiled down to Deepti Sharma.

The left-handed batter ensured that the visitors go past the 120-run mark. Anya Shrubsole was the pick of England bowlers as she scalped three wickets.

With ANI inputs

Tags : Australia, Australia Women, Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, India, India Vs Australia, India Women, India Women Vs Australia Women, Smriti Mandhana

