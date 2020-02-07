Women's T20 tri-series 2020: Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver shine as England beat India
Natalie Sciver smashed a strokeful fifty as England beat India by four wickets in the fourth T20 of the women's triangular series on Friday.
Natalie Sciver smashed a strokeful fifty as England beat India by four wickets in the fourth T20 of the women's triangular series on Friday.
Sent in to bat, opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 40-ball 45 as India struggled to 123 for six. England then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 124 for six with seven balls to spare.
Natalie Sciver in action against India. Getty
Sciver scored 50 off 38 balls with the help of six fours and a six.
Earlier, Mandhana smashed seven fours and one six in her innings, but the other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14), failed to capitalise on their starts.
For England, Anya Shrubsole (3/31) took three wickets and Katherine Brunt (2/23) scalped two to derail India's innings after they were sent in to bat at Junction Oval.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23) took three wickets, while Radha Yadav (1/24) scalped one for India.
Brief Scores:
India women: 123 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 45; Anya Shrubsole 3/31).
England women: 124 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Natalie Sciver 50; Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23)
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2020 12:38:18 IST
