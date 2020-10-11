Women’s T20 Challenge to be held from 4-9 November in UAE, BCCI announces squads

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the dates for Women’s T20 Challenge and the squads for the three teams that will participate in the tournament.

The Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from 4 November to 9 November in the UAE. The venues are yet to be announced.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj have been declared as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity teams respectively. Apart from Indian players, the squads also comprises of players from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham will feature for Trailblazers and become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

Schedule:

Match 1: 04/11/20 — Supernovas vs Velocity at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM UAE time)

Match 2: 05/11/20 — Velocity vs Trailblazers at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM UAE time)

Match 3: 07/11/20 — Trailblazers vs Supernovas at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM UAE time)

Match 4: 09/11/20 — Final at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM UAE time)

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana ©, Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj ©, Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.