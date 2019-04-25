First Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge: Squads of all three sides announced, 39 players to take part

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity teams respectively in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played between 6 and 11 May at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 22:44:03 IST

India's best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

India's best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

Harmanpreet Kaur of IPL Supernovas and Smriti Mandhana of IPL Trailblazers greet each other after the Women's IPL T20 Challenge match between the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 22nd May 2018. Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Smriti Mandhana (L) led Supernovas while Harmanpreet Kaur skippered Trailblazers in 2018

All the teams consists of 13 players with four overseas cricketers each.

Some of the top international stars to feature in the series are England's Natalie Sciver (Supernovas), New Zealand's Sophie Devine (Supernovas), West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (Trailblazers), England's Sophie Ecclestone (Trailblazers), New Zealand's Suzie Bates (Trailblazers), England's Danielle Wyatt (Velocity) and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr (Velocity) among others.

While WV Raman will coach the Supernovas, Biju George and Mamta Maben have been named as the coaches of Trailblazers and Velocity teams respectively.

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 22:46:05 IST

More Stories

