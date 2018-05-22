The 10-15 overs has been a pretty dull but safe phase for the Trailblazers. A couple of boundaries, one dropped catch and a poor call by the umpire takes them to 94 for the loss of four wickets. However the stand between Bates and Jemimah has kept the scoreboard ticking. The Trailblazers will look to capitalise on this platform and launch some big ones to take the score to a more than defendable total. The fans are rallying behind all the cricketers irrespective of their nationalities and this is something that will bode well for the growth of women's cricket.

OUT! After all the catches dropped, Perry takes a brilliant one at long-n, running in from long-on and then diving ahead to take a low catch to get rid of Jemimah who was looking good. Rodrigues c Perry b Anuja Patil 25(23)

After 16 overs, Trailblazers 103/5 (Bates 28, ) Patil back and she has been treated with a boundary on the very first ball. Jemimah played brilliantly, putting the foot on the pedestal but she is gone too. Bates will have to carry on from here.

Shikha Pandey, right handed bat, comes to the crease

After 17 overs, Trailblazers 107/5 (Bates 30, Shikha 2) Good captaincy from Harmanpreet as she is giving the spinners to bowl at the fag end of the innings when the going gets difficult for the batswomen on this hot day. It will require more power and energy to hit the balls for boundaries.

Harmanpreet comes in to bowl now.

After 18 overs, Trailblazers 113/5 (Bates 32, Shikha 6) Spinners doing the job. First Perry was given the ball but Harmanpreet realising that spinners are tough to hit, brought herself in. Just 6 from the over as a result.

Splendid effort by Supernovas with the ball and field. Need to finish well here. Trailblazers will be still eyeing a score in excess of 130. Harmanpreet Kaur has gone to her go to bowler Perry for the penultimate over.

FOUR! Easy-peasy full-toss by Perry and Pandey smashes it to long-on where it goes for one-bounce four.

FOUR! Length ball and Pandey walks across to disturb the length, she heaves the bat, misses it completely but Tanya Bhatia behind the stumps misses it too as the ball races away from boundary.

OUT! Beautiful yorker from Perry, Bates walks across and ball disturbs her stumps. Bates b Perry 32(37)

After 19 overs, Trailblazers 124/6 (Hazell 1, Shikha 11) Perry back on and is hit for a boundary on the first ball, then the keeper makes a blunder to leak another four runs. But she comes back strongly to get rid of Bates.

Schutt back on to bowl the last over.

After 20 overs, Trailblazers 129/6 (Hazell 3, Shikha 14) So, 130 runs to win for Supernovas. Just 5 runs off the last over by Megan Schutt and this is a terrific performance by the Supernovas. This will take some bowling from Trailblazers to contain the Supernovas.

Trailblazers had an almost mirror-like two halves as they scored 65 and 64 in the first ten and the next. With the ball not coming on to the bat that easily, a score of 130 would be a tricky total for the Supernovas to chase. The Trailblazers bowling is led by the veteran Jhulan Goswami and they will be up against a top notch batting line-up and if they use the pitch to their advantage, the Smriti Mandhana-led team would fancy their chances at defending the total. On the sidelines, the young and talented Jemimah expressed her wish for a women's IPL. Today's match is just one small step towards that goal but it is a start nonetheless.

130 for the Supernovas to win this one-off challenge and with the batting prowess they possess they should be able to get there. It is hot in Mumbai today but fortunately the sun is not beating down rather harshly, light roller being used on the pitch as the Trailblazers bowlers come on to bowl on the side wickets. Jemimah in her flash interview mid innings said the pitch is on the slower side. Will be an interesting chase.

Jhulan Goswami, right-arm medium, to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Ball pitched up and Raj arrives with her majestic cover drive, leaning in the shot. Ball goes past the cover for a boundary.

FOUR! Lovely in-swinger from Goswami, takes the edge off Raj's bat and thanks to the chinese cut, the ball races way for a boundary behind the stumps. Unlucky for the bowler.

After 1 over, Supernovas 8/0 (Raj 8, Wyatt ) What a moment. All our life we have seen Raj and Goswami plot against the opposition and right now we are seeing them battling against each other. Raj is off with a beautiful boundary through the covers. Goswami was unlucky on the last ball, she had almost got Raj.

How many times do you get see this - Jhulan Goswami v Mithali Raj - two massive pillars of Indian cricket going Mano a mano. Fans now coming in good numbers.

Jhulan kicks off proceedings for the Trailblazers. She steams in to bowl to Mithali Raj. What a legendary sight! If there weren't enough reasons for a womens T20 series to be introduced in India, the sight of veterans like Mithali and Jhulan involved in a battle of wits against each other gives a much-needed shot in the arm.

After 2 overs, Supernovas 11/0 (Raj 8, Wyatt 1) Lea Tahuhu begins her first over. She is trying to take the ball way from both the right-handed batswomen. She has been quite successful at doing that, giving away just 3 in the over.

After 3 overs, Supernovas 18/0 (Raj 10, Wyatt 3) Goswami continues and Mooney had a tough catching chance on the first ball of the over, running back from mid-on. She divd but the ball landed inches away from her. On the other hand, Mithali Raj is looking the aggressor between the two batswomen. This is a solid start from Supernovas.

FOUR! Slightly shorter in length, Wyatt transfers the bod weight on right leg and hits it over the mid-wicket for a boundary.

After 4 overs, Supernovas 29/0 (Raj 12, Wyatt 11) There is no fuss in the way Raj is batting. This is so typical of her as if batting is a leisure activity for her just like book reading. Wyatt too is beginning to play her shots now. Watch out, Trailblazers.

SIX! Full in length and Mithali Raj goes full throttle with a straight bat and the ball goes over the ropes.

FOUR! Ball lands outside the off stump and Raj guides it away for a boundary to third-man.

After 5 overs, Supernovas 40/0 (Raj 22, Wyatt 12) Shikha Pandey into the attack and she dropped a tough caught and bowl chance early on. Salt added to the wounds as Raj hit her for a six and then a boundary. Expensive over this. 11 runs come off it.

SIX! Wyatt dances down the track and goes big over the covers to fetch six runs. Second six of the day.

OUT! Mithali Raj comes ahead, makes it a full-toss but hits is straight into the hands of Tahuhu at mid-wicket. Mithali c Tahuhu b Ekta Bisht 22(17)

Meg Lanning, right handed bat, comes to the crease

After 6 overs, Supernovas 51/1 (Lanning 4, Wyatt 19) Ekta Bisht picks the prized wicket of Mithali Raj and as one legend walks way, the other in Meg Lanning walks in. She starts her innings with a boundary.

Expectedly it has been Supernovas’ powerplay despite Mithali Raj’s wicket in the final over. They need under run-a-ball. Replacing India’s ODI Captain is Australia’s captain. With the ‘Megastar’ Lanning in, one thing is for sure the run rate is not going to drop.

FOUR! Flighted delivery, too slow, enough time for Wyatt to come down the wicket and go over the bowler's head.

OUT! Flighted delivery and this time Wyatt falls for it, caught at long-on. Wyatt c Beth Mooney b Poonam Yadav 24(20)

After 7 overs, Supernovas 57/2 (Lanning 6, Harmanpreet 0) So openers depart in the seventh over and this is a good comeback by Trailblazers but they need to keep the pressure cap on.

Danielle Hazell, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

FOUR! Lanning paddle sweeps Hazell for a boundary through the fine-leg.

After controlling the innings for the first three overs, Trailblazers lose the plot in the couple of overs as Mithali and Wyatt hit some fantastic shots. However, Mandhana's ploy to introduce the spinner works well as Ekta Bisht snares the important wicket of Mithali Raj. That brings in Meg Lanning out to the middle. Trailblazers need to contain if they need to defend 130. And they pick the other opener Wyatt who holes out Poonam Yadav to long on. There is a kid in the crowd who is continuously cheering every shot and enjoying the match giving his expert opinions from time to time. It is a reminder that people are more interested in how the cricket is played rather than who is playing...

FOUR! Lanning comes down the wicket and hits it over the covers for a boundary.

All 13 players from each team will be taking part in this match.

DROPPED! Mandhana smashes it to point where the catch is dropped

OUT! Healy tried to make room and go big over the covers but the length was not there and she is caught by Wyatt at the same position. Alyssa Healy c Wyatt b Schutt 7(6)

OUT! What a catch by Harmanpreet at mid-on. Mandhana tries to hit it over her to fetch another boundary but fails. Big wicket for Supernovas. Mandhana c Harmanpreet Kaur b Perry 14(9)

OUT! Another brilliant catch and this time by Veda Krishnamurthy, Mooney tries to do a Mandhana and she is caught at mid-on in the same way Harmanpreet got rid of Mandhana. The decision went upstairs and it appeared as if Schutt had overstepped, however, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision. Beth Mooney c Veda Krishnamurthy b Schutt 4(4)

DROPPED! Deepti tries to go big over long-on but could not connect, the ball goes to long-on fielder who drops her.

OUT! Deepti tries to hit it over the mid-wicket but the plan has failed as Harmanpreet takes a simple catch at short mid-wicket. Deepti Sharma c Harmanpreet Kaur b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 21(22)

DROPPED! This was the easiest of a catch in the last decade but Devine drops it at short fine-leg, reprieve for Rodrigues.

Preview: The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

The BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

The match will see some of the finest female cricketers featuring on either side – the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas, led by two star Indian cricketers.

While the IPL Trailblazers are led by Smriti Mandhana, her India teammate Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper the IPL Supernovas.

Apart from Smriti, the Trailblazers also feature Suzie Bates and Jhulan Goswami while the Supernovas feature the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine.

The match will also see New Zealand captain Suzie Bates playing against her compatriot, Sophie Devine while Australian keeper Alyssa Healy will go up against her compatriots, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (WK), Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (WK).

With inputs with IANS