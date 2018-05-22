First Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge Live Cricket Score, Supernovas vs Trailblazers at Mumbai: It's Harmanpreet vs Mandhana

Date: Tuesday, 22 May, 2018 12:33 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:

  • Supernovas vs Trailblazers    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women's T20 Challenge, an exhibition match that is set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.

Preview: The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

The BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

The match will see some of the finest female cricketers featuring on either side – the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas, led by two star Indian cricketers.

While the IPL Trailblazers are led by Smriti Mandhana, her India teammate Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper the IPL Supernovas.

Apart from Smriti, the Trailblazers also feature Suzie Bates and Jhulan Goswami while the Supernovas feature the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine.

The match will also see New Zealand captain Suzie Bates playing against her compatriot, Sophie Devine while Australian keeper Alyssa Healy will go up against her compatriots, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (WK), Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (WK).

With inputs with IANS

Updated Date: May 22, 2018

