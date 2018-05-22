OUT! Deepti tries to hit it over the mid-wicket but the plan has failed as Harmanpreet takes a simple catch at short mid-wicket. Deepti Sharma c Harmanpreet Kaur b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 21(22)

After 9 overs, Trailblazers 58/4 (, Bates 11) Deepti was going good but she had to pay the price for being over-aggressive. Trailblazers now on back foot and will be playing the catching up game from here.

Perry back on to bowl her second over.

FOUR! Perry goes down the leg side and Rodrigues flicks it for a boundary to fine-leg.

After 10 overs, Trailblazers 65/4 (Bates 11, Rodrigues 5) Perry back on. This is a good time to get one more wicket for Supernovas. Trailblazers are under some pressure here and huge responsibility is on Bates' shoulders to take the team through. Rodrigues does hit a boundary on the last ball to release some pressure.

FOUR! Bates steps ahead and plays one straight over the head of the bowler for a beautiful boundary.

Every time a semblance of partnerships is being structured, the Trailblazers lose a wicket to take a step back Deepti's innings came to a tame end as opposition captain Harmanpreet holds on to her second catch of the day. The young Jemimah Rodrigues is welcomed with cheers from her home city and she regales them with a crackling flick off Elysse Perry that runs away to the fine leg boundary. Crowds are slowly trickling in into the Wankhede.

After 11 overs, Trailblazers 71/4 (Bates 16, Rodrigues 6) Vastrakar continues and she is back with her creativity, good length first up and then a short one. This is good to see from the youngster who is hailed as the next Jhulan Goswami. But Bates being Bates, decodes her and walks into the shot that is hit over her head. Good cricket all around.

After 12 overs, Trailblazers 76/4 (Bates 19, Rodrigues 8) Sophie Devine and she is concenterating on bowling short balls and slower ones, asking the batswomen to try and hit them. This, as a result, is taking the energe away from them. Five runs from the over.

After 13 overs, Trailblazers 80/4 (Bates 21, Rodrigues 10) Patil back on and she has been good in the over, better than her last two overs, bowling a lot straight and full. Trailblazers, however, are losing the plot a bit here. Just 7 to go from here and they need a move on quickly.

12.4 overs bowled in an hour’s time. Slightly behind the over rate, we are into the 5th over of spin. What a time for the 17-year old Jemimah to bat alongside Bates and face some world class bowling. Can she be he 4th Indian to play in the WBBL?

DROPPED! This was the easiest of a catch in the last decade but Devine drops it at short fine-leg, reprieve for Rodrigues.

After 14 overs, Trailblazers 85/4 (Bates 23, Rodrigues 13) Rajeshwari continues and the ultra edge shows that there was a nick off the bat in the last over off Rodrigues' bat. To make matter worse, Sophie Devine drops a sitter at short fine-leg. But Trailblazers are not making most of these opportunities. Going slow at the moment.

FOUR! On the legs and Rodrigues flicks it for a boundary to square leg.

After 15 overs, Trailblazers 94/4 (Bates 27, Rodrigues 18) Devine comes back to bowl. She dropped a simple catch in the last over and now had the opportunity to pick a wicket, She does well throughout the over but leaks a boundary on the last ball.

FOUR! Fullish and on the leg, Rodrigues sweeps hard to fetch a boundary.

The 10-15 overs has been a pretty dull but safe phase for the Trailblazers. A couple of boundaries, one dropped catch and a poor call by the umpire takes them to 94 for the loss of four wickets. However the stand between Bates and Jemimah has kept the scoreboard ticking. The Trailblazers will look to capitalise on this platform and launch some big ones to take the score to a more than defendable total. The fans are rallying behind all the cricketers irrespective of their nationalities and this is something that will bode well for the growth of women's cricket.

OUT! After all the catches dropped, Perry takes a brilliant one at long-n, running in from long-on and then diving ahead to take a low catch to get rid of Jemimah who was looking good. Rodrigues c Perry b Anuja Patil 25(23)

After 16 overs, Trailblazers 103/5 (Bates 28, ) Patil back and she has been treated with a boundary on the very first ball. Jemimah played brilliantly, putting the foot on the pedestal but she is gone too. Bates will have to carry on from here.

After 17 overs, Trailblazers 107/5 (Bates 30, Shikha 2) Good captaincy from Harmanpreet as she is giving the spinners to bowl at the fag end of the innings when the going gets difficult for the batswomen on this hot day. It will require more power and energy to hit the balls for boundaries.

After 18 overs, Trailblazers 113/5 (Bates 32, Shikha 6) Spinners doing the job. First Perry was given the ball but Harmanpreet realising that spinners are tough to hit, brought herself in. Just 6 from the over as a result.

Splendid effort by Supernovas with the ball and field. Need to finish well here. Trailblazers will be still eyeing a score in excess of 130. Harmanpreet Kaur has gone to her go to bowler Perry for the penultimate over.

FOUR! Easy-peasy full-toss by Perry and Pandey smashes it to long-on where it goes for one-bounce four.

FOUR! Length ball and Pandey walks across to disturb the length, she heaves the bat, misses it completely but Tanya Bhatia behind the stumps misses it too as the ball races away from boundary.

OUT! Beautiful yorker from Perry, Bates walks across and ball disturbs her stumps. Bates b Perry 32(37)

After 19 overs, Trailblazers 124/6 (Hazell 1, Shikha 11) Perry back on and is hit for a boundary on the first ball, then the keeper makes a blunder to leak another four runs. But she comes back strongly to get rid of Bates.

Schutt back on to bowl the last over.

After 20 overs, Trailblazers 129/6 (Hazell 3, Shikha 14) So, 130 runs to win for Supernovas. Just 5 runs off the last over by Megan Schutt and this is a terrific performance by the Supernovas. This will take some bowling from Trailblazers to contain the Supernovas.

Trailblazers had an almost mirror-like two halves as they scored 65 and 64 in the first ten and the next. With the ball not coming on to the bat that easily, a score of 130 would be a tricky total for the Supernovas to chase. The Trailblazers bowling is led by the veteran Jhulan Goswami and they will be up against a top notch batting line-up and if they use the pitch to their advantage, the Smriti Mandhana-led team would fancy their chances at defending the total. On the sidelines, the young and talented Jemimah expressed her wish for a women's IPL. Today's match is just one small step towards that goal but it is a start nonetheless.

130 for the Supernovas to win this one-off challenge and with the batting prowess they possess they should be able to get there. It is hot in Mumbai today but fortunately the sun is not beating down rather harshly, light roller being used on the pitch as the Trailblazers bowlers come on to bowl on the side wickets. Jemimah in her flash interview mid innings said the pitch is on the slower side. Will be an interesting chase.

FOUR! Ball pitched up and Raj arrives with her majestic cover drive, leaning in the shot. Ball goes past the cover for a boundary.

FOUR! Lovely in-swinger from Goswami, takes the edge off Raj's bat and thanks to the chinese cut, the ball races way for a boundary behind the stumps. Unlucky for the bowler.

After 1 over, Supernovas 8/0 (Raj 8, Wyatt ) What a moment. All our life we have seen Raj and Goswami plot against the opposition and right now we are seeing them battling against each other. Raj is off with a beautiful boundary through the covers. Goswami was unlucky on the last ball, she had almost got Raj.

How many times do you get see this - Jhulan Goswami v Mithali Raj - two massive pillars of Indian cricket going Mano a mano. Fans now coming in good numbers.

Jhulan kicks off proceedings for the Trailblazers. She steams in to bowl to Mithali Raj. What a legendary sight! If there weren't enough reasons for a womens T20 series to be introduced in India, the sight of veterans like Mithali and Jhulan involved in a battle of wits against each other gives a much-needed shot in the arm.

After 2 overs, Supernovas 11/0 (Raj 8, Wyatt 1) Lea Tahuhu begins her first over. She is trying to take the ball way from both the right-handed batswomen. She has been quite successful at doing that, giving away just 3 in the over.

All 13 players from each team will be taking part in this match.

DROPPED! Mandhana smashes it to point where the catch is dropped

OUT! Healy tried to make room and go big over the covers but the length was not there and she is caught by Wyatt at the same position. Alyssa Healy c Wyatt b Schutt 7(6)

OUT! What a catch by Harmanpreet at mid-on. Mandhana tries to hit it over her to fetch another boundary but fails. Big wicket for Supernovas. Mandhana c Harmanpreet Kaur b Perry 14(9)

OUT! Another brilliant catch and this time by Veda Krishnamurthy, Mooney tries to do a Mandhana and she is caught at mid-on in the same way Harmanpreet got rid of Mandhana. The decision went upstairs and it appeared as if Schutt had overstepped, however, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision. Beth Mooney c Veda Krishnamurthy b Schutt 4(4)

DROPPED! Deepti tries to go big over long-on but could not connect, the ball goes to long-on fielder who drops her.

OUT! Deepti tries to hit it over the mid-wicket but the plan has failed as Harmanpreet takes a simple catch at short mid-wicket. Deepti Sharma c Harmanpreet Kaur b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 21(22)

DROPPED! This was the easiest of a catch in the last decade but Devine drops it at short fine-leg, reprieve for Rodrigues.

OUT! After all the catches dropped, Perry takes a brilliant one at long-n, running in from long-on and then diving ahead to take a low catch to get rid of Jemimah who was looking good. Rodrigues c Perry b Anuja Patil 25(23)

OUT! Beautiful yorker from Perry, Bates walks across and ball disturbs her stumps. Bates b Perry 32(37)

So, 130 runs to win for Supernovas. Just 5 runs off the last over by Megan Schutt and this is a terrific performance by the Supernovas. This will take some bowling from Trailblazers to contain the Supernovas.

Women's T20 Challenge Live Cricket Score, Supernovas vs Trailblazers at Mumbai, cricket score and latest updates: Goswami continues and Mooney had a tough catching chance on the first ball of the over, running back from mid-on. She divd but the ball landed inches away from her. On the other hand, Mithali Raj is looking the aggressor between the two batswomen. This is a solid start from Supernovas.

Preview: The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

The BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

The match will see some of the finest female cricketers featuring on either side – the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas, led by two star Indian cricketers.

While the IPL Trailblazers are led by Smriti Mandhana, her India teammate Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper the IPL Supernovas.

Apart from Smriti, the Trailblazers also feature Suzie Bates and Jhulan Goswami while the Supernovas feature the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine.

The match will also see New Zealand captain Suzie Bates playing against her compatriot, Sophie Devine while Australian keeper Alyssa Healy will go up against her compatriots, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (WK), Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (WK).

With inputs with IANS