Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti named captains; No Mithali or Jhulan in squads

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads and captains for the 2022 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge on Monday. The exhibition event will take place at Pune's MCA Stadium from 23 to 28 May.
Harmanpreet Kaur will captain Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana will lead Trailblazers and Deepti Sharma has been given the command of Velocity. All three squads comprise 16 players each including four overseas cricketers.
Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will not be taking part in the upcoming event while Shikha Pandey's name was also missing from the squads.
Trailblazers, the defending champions, won the trophy the last time the tournament was played, in 2020. It was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Squads
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.
Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, *Ayabonga Khaka, K.P. Navgire, *Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, *Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, *Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.
Schedule
23 May: 7:30 PM – Trailblazers vs Supernovas
24 May: 3:30 PM - Supernovas vs Velocity
26 May: 7:30 PM – Velocity vs Trailblazers
28 May: 7:30 PM - Final
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the board is hoping to start Women's IPL in 2023.
The IPL playoffs will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad with Ahmedabad hosting the final as well while the entire Women's T20 Challenge will take place in Pune.