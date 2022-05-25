Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Live Streaming: Trailblazers vs Velocity Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Deepti Sharma’s Velocity will be looking to continue its winning ways when they clash with Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Thursday, 26 May.

The franchise is fresh off a win over Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas. On the other hand, the Mandhana-led side will be looking to put behind its 49-run defeat when it takes to the field on Thursday. The exciting Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 clash will be held in Pune.

For Velocity, overseas batter Laura Wolvaardt, skipper Sharma and Shafali Verma will be some of the players to watch out for. Trailblazers boast of players like Hayley Matthews and Richa Ghosh in their batting line-up, making it a battle worth watching.

When will the Trailblazers vs Velocity match be played?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will take place on 25 May.

Where will the Trailblazers vs Velocity match be held?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will the Trailblazers and Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match start?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 clash will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match on TV and online?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout), Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh, Saiqa Ishaque, Sujata Mallik, Rajeshwari Gyakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shradda Pokharkar, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Hayley Matthews, Arundhati Reddy, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, P Chandra, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Aarti Sharad Kedar, Natthakan Chantham, Maya Sonawane, Radha Yadav, Laura Wolvaardt, Shivali Shinde, Shafali Verma, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka.

